KUALA LUMPUR, August 2 — Not sure what to watch, stream, or read this weekend?
Malay Mail has compiled a list of the Top 10 best local and international films, series, music and books of the week.
Here is your guide to a fun weekend with Malay Mail’s top 10 picks of the week.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 25 to 28)
Deadpool & Wolverine
Raayan
Despicable Me 4
Twisters
Inside Out 2
Snow In Midsummer
Customs Frontline
Doraemon The Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony
Longlegs
A Quiet Place: Day One
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 22 to 28)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
Master of the House: Season 1
Sweet Home: Season 3
Miss Night and Day: Limited Series
Wind Breaker
BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1
Eve
Sweet Home: Season 1
Sweet Home: Season 2
Cobra Kai: Season 6
The Double: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
Nafsu
Bawah Payung Awan S2
Bawah Payung Awan S1
Good Partner
Running Man (2024)
Serendipity’s Embrace
Lovely runner
Hilang
Terlanjur cinta
The Princess Royal
Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 28 to July 31)
Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Jimin - Who
Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Henry Moodie - drunk text
The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)
SZA - Nobody Gets Me
NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 28 to July 31)
Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH
Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita
Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku
Aziz Harun - Janji
Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu
Nadhif Basalamah - jatuh cinta lagi
Amir Jahari - Hasrat (Imaginur OST)
Mahalini - Mati-Matian
Top 10 books of the week (July 19 to July 25)
Fiction
Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)
More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)
Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)
Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)
What You Are Looking For is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (Harlequin)
Will you stay by Norhafsah Hamid (IMAN Publication)
King of Sloth by Ana Huang (HACHETTE)
Reckless by Lauren Roberts (Simon and Schuster)
Non-Fiction
Shattered Hopes by Romen Bose (PRH SEA)
Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)
Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)
I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)
Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)
The Highly Sensitive Person by Elaine N. Aron (Thorsons)
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)
Mindset by Carol S. Dweck (Ballantine Books)
The Power of Self-Discipline by Peter Hollins (PKCS Media)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif publication)
Siapa Sangka Terjatuh Cinta by Violetfasha (IMAN Publication)
Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karangkraf)
Extrovert?by Abstrakim (Buku Fixi)
Perempuan Busana Merah by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku prima)
Chef's Cuisine (Edisi Pengumpul) by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif publication)
Pada Masa Yang Terhenti by Osman Deen (IMAN Publication)
Bunga Tulip Untuk Kamu by Hiznawa ((IMAN Publication)
Source: MPH