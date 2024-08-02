KUALA LUMPUR, August 2 — Not sure what to watch, stream, or read this weekend?

Malay Mail has compiled a list of the Top 10 best local and international films, series, music and books of the week.

Here is your guide to a fun weekend with Malay Mail’s top 10 picks of the week.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 25 to 28)

Deadpool & Wolverine

Raayan

Despicable Me 4

Twisters

Inside Out 2

Snow In Midsummer

Customs Frontline

Doraemon The Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony

Longlegs

A Quiet Place: Day One

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 22 to 28)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Master of the House: Season 1

Sweet Home: Season 3

Miss Night and Day: Limited Series

Wind Breaker

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1

Eve

Sweet Home: Season 1

Sweet Home: Season 2

Cobra Kai: Season 6

The Double: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Nafsu

Bawah Payung Awan S2

Bawah Payung Awan S1

Good Partner

Running Man (2024)

Serendipity’s Embrace

Lovely runner

Hilang

Terlanjur cinta

The Princess Royal

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 28 to July 31)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Jimin - Who

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Henry Moodie - drunk text

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

SZA - Nobody Gets Me

NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 28 to July 31)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita

Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku

Aziz Harun - Janji

Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Nadhif Basalamah - jatuh cinta lagi

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (Imaginur OST)

Mahalini - Mati-Matian

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (July 19 to July 25)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)

What You Are Looking For is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (Harlequin)

Will you stay by Norhafsah Hamid (IMAN Publication)

King of Sloth by Ana Huang (HACHETTE)

Reckless by Lauren Roberts (Simon and Schuster)

Non-Fiction

Shattered Hopes by Romen Bose (PRH SEA)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)

The Highly Sensitive Person by Elaine N. Aron (Thorsons)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)

Mindset by Carol S. Dweck (Ballantine Books)

The Power of Self-Discipline by Peter Hollins (PKCS Media)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif publication)

Siapa Sangka Terjatuh Cinta by Violetfasha (IMAN Publication)

Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karangkraf)

Extrovert?by Abstrakim (Buku Fixi)

Perempuan Busana Merah by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku prima)

Chef's Cuisine (Edisi Pengumpul) by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif publication)

Pada Masa Yang Terhenti by Osman Deen (IMAN Publication)

Bunga Tulip Untuk Kamu by Hiznawa ((IMAN Publication)

Source: MPH