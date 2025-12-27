HOKKAIDO, Dec 27 — JWA Ski School, a popular winter‑sports academy operating across several of Hokkaido’s major resorts, has drawn attention online after sharing a video of skiers and snowboarders navigating heavy snow and blizzard‑like conditions on the slopes.

The footage, posted on the school’s social media channels, shows riders pushing through near‑whiteout visibility as strong winds sweep across the mountain. Snowfall appears intense throughout the clip, with gusts blowing powder sideways and obscuring the surrounding terrain.

JWA Ski School — known for offering Mandarin, Cantonese, and English‑language instruction at resorts including Niseko, Teine, Furano, Tomamu, Rusutsu, and Sapporo Kokusai — said the video was meant to highlight both the challenges and the exhilaration of Hokkaido’s famously deep winter conditions.

Instructors at the academy often emphasise safety and technique in variable weather, and the video underscores the kind of real‑world environments students may encounter during peak winter storms.

How to ski in heavy snow and blizzard conditions — a video shared by JWA Ski School today. Furano, Hokkaido, Japan pic.twitter.com/Em15vFhi0M December 26, 2025

Hokkaido’s ski regions are renowned for their abundant snowfall, with some areas receiving among the highest annual totals in Japan.

The post quickly circulated among winter‑sports enthusiasts, many praising the riders’ skill and the dramatic atmosphere created by the blizzard. Others commented on the unpredictability of Hokkaido’s weather and the importance of proper guidance when skiing in severe conditions.

JWA continues to operate lessons across its partner resorts, reminding visitors to monitor weather advisories and follow instructor guidance when conditions intensify.