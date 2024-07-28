KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Founded in 1986, Malaysian brand Majuhome Concept has evolved into a modern, one-stop furniture mega mall.

As the largest player in the furniture market, it boasts the highest number of outlets and expansive square footage.

Their showrooms, altogether spanning over 250,000 square feet in total space, are strategically located in prime areas throughout the Klang Valley and now, Johor Baru.

It is considered good news for Majuhome Concept fans in Johor and across the Causeway, as the brand even delivers to Singapore.

The all-new Majuhome Concept is located on level two of Toppen Shopping Centre in Johor Baru.

Opened early this month, the new store invites shoppers to immerse themselves in a world of home inspiration.

One can step inside to discover a meticulously curated collection, featuring stylish furniture and décor, all gathered under one roof.

Majuhome Concept offers furniture for home areas including the bedrooms.

Majuhome Concept offers furniture for home areas from bedrooms to kitchens and decorative accessories. Additionally, they offer the latest furniture designs for offices, cafés and restaurants.

It also provides services such as home packages and full home makeover services. For the high-end market, the brand has introduced a Designer Collection that showcases innovative interior design concepts.

To celebrate the Toppen store launch, Majuhome Concept is offering opening perks from now till July 31, such as free membership for special benefits.

The outlet is also offering up to 77 per cent off on home essentials and free delivery within selected areas in Johor Baru (for purchases over RM2,000).

For more details, visit here.