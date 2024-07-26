KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Six Malaysian athletes modeled the Rizman Ruzaini collection that will be worn for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, christened The Malaya, in latest images release by the designer duo.

Leading the group donning the golden hued collection of Baju Kurung complete with a headscarf for female athletes and Baju Melayu Teluk Belanga with songkok and sampin for the male athletes are Malaysia's flag-bearers to the Paris Olympics, sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif and diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises.

Joining them are fellow Malaysian athletes Nurul Suhada Zainal (cycling), Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais (cycling), Paralympian Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli (shot put), and Chen Tang Jie (badminton), who is also a part of the 25-member Malaysian contingent to Paris.

Six of the Malaysian athletes modeled Rizman Ruzaini design for the 2024 Paris Olympics. — Image courtesy of Rizman Ruzaini

The collection's palette, according to Rizman Ruzaini, emitted a golden effect, symbolising the hope for our athletes to bring home the gold for Malaysia.

The fashion house, based within the luxurious Shangri-La Hotel Kuala Lumpur, is made up of designers Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil and a workforce of 100 creatives, artisans and staff members.