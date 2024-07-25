KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Loud cheers greeted popular Thai actor-singer Mew Suppasit as he approached his Malaysian fans, many of whom have been waiting for hours.

The Love Hurts star, 33, was in KL to grace the official opening of FRED at The Exchange TRX.

As a ‘Friend of the brand’, Mew’s presence added excitement to the occasion.

“Feeling the Riviera spirit at new FRED boutique. Honoured to celebrate this milestone,” Mew posted to his six million followers on Instagram.

As the French ‘creative modern jeweller’ and member of the LVMH group, FRED recently unveiled its first Malaysian boutique at Seibu, The Exchange TRX.

Established in 1936 by visionary jeweller Fred Samuel, FRED reflects the founder's unconditional love of the sun and sea, a legacy originating in South America.

The boutique located within luxury Japanese department store Seibu marks the brand’s ongoing efforts to expand in Asia.

Radiant window displays and visuals which capture the essence of blue skies and seas merge into one, creating an experience reminiscent of coastal charm.

Art Deco patterns pay homage to the arches of FRED’s first Parisian boutique, incorporating sunsets and swaying palm trees to evoke the beauty of the South of France.

Gradient walls transition from its signature blue to golden hues to symbolise the sun's journey from sunrise to sunset.

The KL boutique displays collections such as Force 10, Chance Infinie, Pretty Woman and High Jewelry creations, each reflecting the brand’s unique aesthetic as ‘The Sunshine Jeweller’. It also offers a private lounge for bespoke consultations.

Recently, the brand announced Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong as its global brand ambassador.

Known her roles in The Left Ear and Shadow, the 26-year-old beauty has been FRED’s brand ambassador in China since 2021.

