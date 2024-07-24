NEW YORK, July 24 — In the heat of summer, you need to be careful with your electric car, taking good care of it so it doesn’t overheat. This is important if you want to maintain your car’s performance and lifespan. Here are a few practical tips to help protect your vehicle from the harmful effects of the sun.

Just as with your smartphone, some simple but essential measures can help protect your electric vehicle in hot weather.

Park in the shade

Once you’ve come to a standstill, you should always try to park in the shade to cool down your EV’s motor and the passenger compartment, even for just a few minutes. Prolonged exposure to the intense heat of the sun can accelerate the degradation of battery cells. If this isn’t possible, consider using a tarpaulin or sunshade to reduce the effect of the sun’s rays in the cabin.

Use preconditioning to prepare the cabin

Many electric cars have a preconditioning function that cools or heats the cabin before you start driving. In summer, don’t hesitate to use this feature to cool down your car before you get in. Ideally, this should be done while the car is still plugged in, so as not to affect the battery level. If your car doesn’t have this feature, remember to open the windows and start driving for a few minutes to cool things down before switching on the air conditioning.

Opt for nighttime charging

Recharging your battery adds heat to the ambient temperature. It’s therefore recommended to recharge during the coolest hours of the day, i.e. at night. Recharging during the day can cause further damage to your battery.

Wash your car

Dust and dirt accumulated on the bodywork can also raise the temperature inside the car. Regular washing will not only limit this effect, but also cool the car down instantly.

By following these tips, you can ensure that your electric car remains efficient and reliable all summer long, despite high temperatures. Finally, inside the car, you should also take care of your driver and passengers by bringing along essentials like sunglasses, hats, towels, misters, fans and a cool box. — ETX Studio