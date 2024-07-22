PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) in collaboration with the Sarawak state government will organise the Lion Dance Festival 2024 for three days from July 26 to July 28 at Kuching Waterfront, Sarawak, announced Motac.

In a statement today, Motac said that the inaugural festival is one of the initiatives to boost tourism, cultural and economic activities in Sarawak, especially in the city of Kuching.

According to Motac, the highlight of the programme will be the opening ceremony on July 27, at 7pm.

“The Lion Dance Festival 2024 will feature a variety of art, culture, heritage and tourism activities and is open to the public.

“It involves many parties, especially players in the tourism industry and the presence of domestic and international tourists to Kuching,” according to the statement.

The ministry said that among the programmes to be held at the festival are a lion dance group parade, a knowledge sharing session with the lion head craft master, a demonstration of lion dance drumming techniques and sale of handicrafts.

Motac said the main goal of the programme is to highlight the cultural diversity in Malaysia that can be celebrated with the local community as well as to preserve the local cultural arts and display the uniqueness, privilege and diversity of the country’s cultural arts and heritage to the public.

This programme also plays a role as one of the attractions for local and international tourists and also contributes towards enlivening the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign. — Bernama