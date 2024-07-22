SEREMBAN, July 22 — Nestled on a 32 acres enclave in Seremban, Millennia Village is approximately an hour drive from Kuala Lumpur.

Described as the country’s first purpose-built senior living resort, it is surrounded by lush greenery and enveloped by a canopy of native trees.

If all these sound familiar, it’s because you’ve probably seen the viral video (watch below), which has amassed 6.4 million views since its release.

"I believe the video resonated because it presented a fresh perspective on senior living that is often overlooked.

"It also likely captivated viewers when a relatively younger individual discussed this topic on camera,” said Millennia Village executive director Diane Chia at the resort’s official opening recently.

Millennia Village executive director Diane Chia at the resort’s official opening.

According to Diane, she realised the video went viral ‘when it hit 600K views within the first 20 minutes’.

"The overwhelming influx of notifications was impossible to ignore, and suddenly acquaintances from far and wide started reaching out to us.

"It's been instrumental in driving a steady stream of visitors and we've seen an increase in long-stay guests,” Diane said to Malay Mail.

But a viral video in itself is not enough if the promised goods don’t stand up to expectations.

To that end, Millennia Village is earnest in its mission to change the landscape of senior living in Malaysia.

This is by enriching the lives of active seniors in an environment designed to promote longevity, foster social connections and inspire purposeful living for a fulfilling experience in their golden years.

A demographic shift

As Malaysia experiences a significant demographic shift with a growing ageing population, there has been a noticeable gap in the availability of dedicated facilities for seniors seeking a fulfilling lifestyle.

Anchored on the core belief that happiness, togetherness and purpose are paramount for longevity, Millennia Village offers a unique destination where seniors can thrive in a community and foster camaraderie among like-minded individuals.

The building’s architecture draws inspiration from the ‘Hakka Tulou’, an emblematic representation of the central communal space that defined the lifestyle and camaraderie within traditional Hakka communities.

"We believe that seniors deserve more than just a place to stay; they deserve a vibrant community that caters to their unique needs.

"It is an achievable reality that the golden years can be just as exciting and rewarding as the early days,” said Millennia Village founder John Chia (who is Diane’s father).

"We aim to provide guests with a safe, comfortable and socially engaging environment. The tranquillity of our location offers minimal traffic, noise and an unparalleled level of privacy with pristine air quality,” added Diane.

Reside in comfort

The living spaces at Millennia Village are carefully designed to ensure residents’ comfort and safety.

Attention to detail is evident with wider rooms, wheelchair friendly features, ramps, minimal steps and practical designs such as panic buttons and bathroom handrails.

The accommodation rooms offer a variety of sizes between 465 and 878 square feet.

Each room is furnished with warm hues, natural light from wide windows and stunning views of the surrounding landscapes from the balcony.

The resort is surrounded by curated gardens and walking paths complete with a 2-acre nursery for eco-farming for residents to grow their own organic produce and compost food waste.

It provides many leisurely pursuits and educational workshops from group fitness classes (tai chi, line dancing, senior yoga, aqua aerobics) to arts and craft and even a community kitchen.

Facilities include a swimming pool, gym, multipurpose studio, library, games room, theatre and event spaces that can accommodate up to 200 persons.

Its dining venue Saffron offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options while The Rooftop is for those who would a drink while enjoying cool surroundings.

Millennia Village offers medium and long-term tenancies of one month to three years and pricing is dependent on the duration of stay.

The resort offers medium and long-term tenancies. It is surrounded by lush greenery.

From now till August 31, it is offering a long stay promotion at RM5,500 per month for two persons. All room packages include a fully furnished unit, housekeeping, Wi-Fi, daily breakfast and dinner.

Members of the public were given an opportunity to preview Millennia Village during its official opening recently.

"The launch was successful with over 400 guests in attendance.

"We activated every space to showcase the Millennia Village lifestyle, incorporating food, fitness and fun. The overwhelming positive feedback was rewarding,” said Diane.

For more details, visit https://millenniavillage.com/