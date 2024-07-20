KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — As a primary source of light and warmth, the sun provides essential benefits such as vitamin D synthesis and mood improvement. However, prolonged exposure to its ultraviolet (UV) rays can lead to health risks.

Therefore, sun care is a crucial aspect of maintaining healthy skin and overall well-being.

From homegrown skincare and cosmeceutical brand B&B Lab comes the Tribiotics 360° Suncare.

Its comprehensive formulation is powered by prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics and clean Asian botanical extracts. — Picture courtesy of B&B Lab

It is described as a game-changing and comprehensive formulation powered by prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics and clean Asian botanical extracts to deliver skin protection against environmental stressors.

B&B Labs recently introduced its new product to local media and content creators at Lloyds Inn. It was presented by B&B Labs CEO Julius Lim, who co-founded the brand with his mother Ruby Siah in 2014

Lightweight and non-comedogenic, the SPF50 Tribiotics 360° Suncare offers broad-spectrum defense, shielding 95% of harmful UVA rays that penetrate deep into the skin causing ageing DNA damage.

Buddleja flower, a natural antioxidant, protects against blue light from electronic devices, reducing free radicals and preventing skin inflammation and pigmentation.

Active ingredients Ougon and Houttuynia, derived from herbs, reduce pro-inflammatory markers from environmental stressors caused by vehicle emissions, industrial fumes and tobacco smoke.

To test out the new suncare, B&B Labs will be staging their first community event with local sustainable activewear brand Āina Collective.

To be held at Rooftop Club of Lot 10, Āina Sweats with B&B Labs is a fun-fuelled workout hosted by coach Nadira Hamdam and open to all fitness levels. The event on August 3 starts at 8am.

For more details, visit here.