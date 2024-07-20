KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Durian season brings a wave of enthusiasm, with many people across the country thrilled to savour the luscious and creamy taste of the king of fruits.

Even with prices soaring to RM60 to RM80 per kilogramme for varieties like Black Thorn, Musang King, and IOI, durian lovers are undeterred, eagerly searching for the best deals, especially at viral stalls featured on social media.

However, many people are unaware that consuming too much durian can be harmful, particularly for those with diabetes and hypertension, as well as digestive and kidney problems.

According to Associate Prof Dr Norazmir Md Nor from the Centre for Dietetics Studies, Faculty of Health Sciences, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Puncak Alam Campus, durians can pose several health risks, particularly for those with chronic illnesses, leading to digestive issues, higher calorie and blood sugar levels.

“Durians, being rich in fibre, may cause bloating or digestive problems if eaten excessively. The fruit is also high in calories, so excessive intake can lead to weight gain.

“Durians are also high in sugars, which can increase blood sugar levels, especially for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes. For individuals with kidney conditions, the potassium in durian may affect their blood pressure,” he told Bernama.

As such, Norazmir does not recommend durian for those with diabetes, hypertension, or any digestive or kidney issues.

He said that despite the fruit’s delightful taste, it should be consumed in moderation, with a limit of two to three chunks at a time, and should be complemented with a balanced diet.

Meanwhile, Dr Siti Raihanah Shafie from the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) said that those wanting to lose weight should be mindful of how much durian they eat because it is high in sugar and calories.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests that daily sugar consumption should not exceed 10 per cent of total energy intake, which is about 50 grammes of free sugar per day.

“This is roughly equivalent to 10 teaspoons of free sugar per day. When eating durian, it is recommended to also limit the consumption of sweet food and drinks to prevent overwhelming the body’s ability to process the sugar,” she said.

Public health specialist Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar recommended that durian lovers choose top-quality durians when buying them.

“Everyone can eat durian, but it’s important not to overeat, particularly for diabetics, those who are obese, and pregnant women.

“Moderation is key; limit it to once or twice a day during the season. Choose a good quality durian, having a small serving of a high-quality durian is better,” he said. — Bernama