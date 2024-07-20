KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The daughter of Dubai’s ruler has reportedly announced her divorce on Instagram, a rare occurrence for a princess in the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum, made her intention to leave her fellow royal husband known through social media.

Mahra married Sheikh Mana Mohammed Al Maktoum, also a member of the Dubai ruling family in a lavish ceremony. Their wedding garnered coverage in magazines like Grazia and Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

They welcomed a daughter soon after. However, pictures of her with her husband have since been removed from her social media account.

Similarly, there are no recent photos of her on Sheikh Mana’s Instagram account.

The princess seems to be alluding to the controversial practice of triple divorce, where in some Muslim countries, a man can instantly divorce his wife by declaring it three times. This practice is prohibited in some regions and is not typically initiated by women against their husbands.

The princess maintains a prominent public and social media profile, frequently appearing at red carpet events in Dubai and gracing the covers of regional magazines—a departure from the norm for female royals.

With nearly half a million followers on Instagram, she shares insights into her hobbies, passion for horses, charitable endeavours and occasional selfies. According to media, her mother is Zoe Grigorakos, a Greek national.

Some Instagram users speculated whether her account had been hacked. Both the post and the account, however, remain active since the post went up.

The UAE government and Mahra's husband, Sheikh Mana, have not issued any public statements regarding the Instagram post.