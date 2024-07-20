KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — With the current durian season in full swing, lovers of the King of Fruits are spoilt for choice.

Besides the Black Thorn, D24 and Musang King, there are also lesser-known variants available nationwide that are equally tantalising.

Each with its own unique flavour profile and texture, these gems are waiting to be discovered and savoured.

From Johor to Penang, and to Pahang, each of these states boasts its own durian variants.

1. Johor: Famed for the Sultan durian, popularly known as D24, the state is also a treasure trove of unique durian variants that are waiting to be discovered.

Among them are the IOI Durian from Muar that is small in size but packs a punch when it comes to flavour, offering a sweet taste and a creamy texture.

With its strong, fruity flavour and an almost orange hue, it is often mistaken for the D101 - another sought-after variant from Johor.

Known for its bittersweet taste that is loved by Malaysians, the D101 durian stands out with its slightly dry flesh compared to other durians.

It is a favourite among those who prefer a less creamy texture and a balanced flavour profile.

2. Penang: While Penang is celebrated for the Red Prawn durian variant, there are also other varieties waiting to be explored.

Take for instance the Hor Lor durian that is named for its unique gourd-like shape.

The Hor Lor durian is a sensory delight, offering a sweet taste with a subtle hint of bitterness.

Its flesh is creamy and light yellow, a visual treat that matches its tantalising taste. Plus, with its small to medium-sized seeds, there is more delectable flesh to enjoy!

3. Pahang: While the state is famous for the Musang King durian, there is also the Mas Hijau or Green Gold durian.

This durian variant has the distinct golden-yellowish flesh that is thick, velvety and creamy, offering a lavish texture.

There is also the Beserah durian that has been recognized for its dense, lustrous golden pulp, masterfully blends a pleasant sweetness with a touch of bitterness, making it a highly sought-after fruit.

Despite a higher end pricing, it is still highly sought after.

The Beserah variant is reputed to surpass even Musang King and Black Thorn in terms of flavour.

