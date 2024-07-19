KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Not getting a good night’s sleep? The culprit could be your mobile phone lying next to you.

Digital devices emit blue light rays that suppress the release of the sleep hormone melatonin and consequently, you stay wide awake at night.

Since nearly nine in ten Malaysians are struggling with sleep problems, award-winning artist Tan Kien Eng is putting together a solo exhibition to remind people not to take their sleep for granted.

The Blue Light, Sleep Deprived art exhibition features 14 paintings, three ceramic sculptures and three installations of life size human-shaped pillows which highlight prolonged nocturnal screen time by people before bedtime.

Tan painting an artwork to be displayed at the ‘Blue Light, Sleep Deprived’ art exhibition.

Tan’s paintings depict people in sleeping positions and how their engagement with content platforms and social media encroach into their resting time.

“After long hours at work, I usually unwind by scrolling through social media on my phone or by watching something on the television.

“Although I promise myself to only do that for 10 minutes, I end up hooked on the gadgets until the wee hours.

“I started noticing people turning up in my office looking tired because they have been binge-watching shows until late at night.

“That prompted me to do some research and I found that four out of five Malaysians suffered from sleep deprivation,” Tan told Malay Mail, when asked about the inspiration behind the art exhibition.

Having won over 300 creative awards over the last 30 years, Tan said he recently left the corporate world to focus on meaningful projects around people and the planet.

“I believe art should not be for art sake. Art should touch your heart and mind — your soul and more importantly, communicate what is important to humankind.

“I know this is a worthwhile project because when I mention the theme of this art collection, nine out of ten people do admit that they are also guilty of prolonged nocturnal screen time,” he said.

Tan, therefore, aims to spark deep conversations on the subject which can eventually lead Malaysians to be more prudent with their screen time.

Tan’s ‘Letting Go’ ceramic sculpture depicts a ceramic figure laying on a pillow holding a mobile device emitting blue light.

Proceeds from the sales of the artwork will go to various organisations, including Hospis Malaysia, Humankind, Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) and Girl Guides Association Malaysia.

Tan said visitors can also get sketches of them in sleeping positions from veteran artists during the exhibition. Each sketch will be priced at RM200.

The Blue Light, Sleep Deprived exhibition will run from July 27 to July 31 at Level M, Menara Ken TTDI.

For more information, contact Tan at 012-2383483 or email [email protected]