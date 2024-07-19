KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific has taken immediate action following the circulation of a concerning video online depicting mishandling of luggage by one of its staff members.

The video shows a female employee dressed in a Cathay Pacific vest, negligently throwing suitcases down a flight of stairs from an aircraft to the tarmac.

This was a clear violation of the airline’s strict baggage handling protocols, as reported by Dimsumdaily Hong Kong.

In response to this incident, Cathay Pacific promptly issued an apology, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused to affected passengers.

The airline clarified that the individual shown in the video is employed by one of their ground-handling service providers.

Consequently, she has been reassigned from her duties while a thorough investigation is conducted.