KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Malaysian Medical Association Foundation (MMAF) is holding a charity concert to raise funds for children and adults with intellectual disabilities at Special Olympics Malaysia.

The Strings for Hope concert will take place at the Dato Pathmanaban Hall in Manipal University College Malaysia at 4pm on July 21.

Singapore-based chamber orchestra, re:SOUND Collective, is also set to deliver a special performance at the concert.

The concert will be co-organised by the Malaysian Medical Association, Malaysian Medical Association Melaka Branch, Manipal University College Malaysia and Melaka Youth String Orchestra.

All ticket purchases and donations are exempted from tax and proceeds from this show will be directed towards supporting intellectually disabled children and adults of Special Olympics Malaysia.

Founded in 1999, Special Olympics Malaysia is a registered non-profit with some 5,757 athletes and is accredited by Special Olympics International as a national program in Malaysia.

Special Olympics is the largest inclusive sports movement that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Currently, Special Olympics has some 5.5 million athletes and unified partners in 193 countries.

For details, contact MMA Foundation at 03-40427319 or 012-2345563.