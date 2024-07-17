KUALA LUMPUR, July 17— Thirty years is a significant milestone for anyone to maintain a passion for their profession.

For Datuk Seri Bernard Chandran, 56, his love for fashion has only deepened over time.

To celebrate his 30th year in the industry, the renowned Malaysian designer recently staged a fashion showcase and exhibition titled Unmatched at Fahrenheit88.

The title encapsulates the couturier’s essence, reflecting multiple meanings behind the word.

During his studies in Paris in the 1990s, Bernard began to contemplate Malay traditional wear after encountering the perception that Malaysian women who wore it were often seen as non-descript.

“I thought I would never come back to Malaysia. It was freedom,” he said of his days in the French capital.

“But when I was there, I learnt that their fashion reflected their lifestyle. When I realised that, I felt that I needed to come back to Malaysia which is my own culture.

“Malaysia needed me more than Paris needed me,” added Bernard, who launched his first ever Petang Raya collection in 2006.

Bernard entered the realm of Malay fashion with the goal of elevating traditional wear. — Picture courtesy of Bernard Chandran

Determined to change that perception, Bernard entered the realm of Malay fashion with the goal of elevating traditional wear.

Envisioning the baju kurung worn by front-row attendees and celebrities receiving awards on the global stage, Bernard set out to modernise Malay traditional attire.

Believing that traditional wear should have no boundaries, his work combines various techniques — from draping to embellishments —applied in innovative ways.

His creative vision was showcased at the exhibition, featuring an archive of 111 pieces. — Picture courtesy of Bernard Chandran

This creative vision was showcased at the exhibition, featuring an archive of 111 pieces that highlight Bernard's contemporary take on traditional fashion.

The accompanying runway presentation powerfully illustrated his design philosophy, emphasising the importance of navigating the world's complexities through fashion.

Each look tells a unique story, showcasing the diverse cultures and ideas that Bernard seamlessly weaves together.

Highlights include floral designs, geometric patterns and eclectic combinations of prints that might traditionally be seen as clashing.

Bernard has also reimagined the classic two-piece attire into a sleek one-piece using innovative zippers, while preserving the classic look of the traditional baju.

He pays tribute to the rise of the ‘MakCik power’ by drawing inspiration from women in government departments, reflecting their signature style.

Additionally, he merges denim with the traditional baju kurung/kebaya, blending the rugged versatility of denim with timeless elegance.

This fusion of old and new underscores Bernard's commitment to honouring traditional Malay wear while boldly redefining its role in contemporary fashion.