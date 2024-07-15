KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli today shared a video of a missing pet cat on X (formerly known as Twitter), asking Putrajaya Precinct 10 residents to keep an eye out of the missing ‘Muffin’.

Rafizi also shared the 17-second video on his other social media accounts such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Kepada penduduk sekitar Presint 10 Putrajaya, kalau ada ternampak kucing oren putih ini, mohon hubungi saya.Dah dua hari Muffin tak balik rumah, dia tak pernah keluar rumah dan dia dah pandai panjat keluar Dia terlebih mesra dengan sesiapa (walaupun dia tak kenal). pic.twitter.com/e3ZCJ0x7VZ — Rafizi Ramli (@rafiziramli) July 15, 2024

“To the residents around Precinct 10 Putrajaya, if you see this orange and white cat, please contact me,” he wrote on his post.

“Muffin has not come home for two days. He has never been outside, and now he has learned to climb out.

The Pandan Member of Parliament also added, “He is overly friendly with anyone (even if he doesn't know them).”

He later shared another snap of the feline in question:

