MUMBAI, July 14 — India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, celebrated the long-awaited wedding of his youngest son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, a pharmaceutical heiress.

The star-studded wedding was a multi-day extravaganza, CNN reported yesterday.

The groom arrived in a unique combination of a golden sherwani and sneakers, later switching to traditional wear for the ceremony.

The bride, dazzling in a red and white ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, followed Gujarati tradition. Her attire included a 16-foot veil and a flowing ghagra with a detachable train.

For the “vidai” ceremony — where the bride symbolically bids farewell to her family as she prepares to join her husband’s family — Merchant donned a luxurious red and gold outfit.

The celebrations continued at the Ambani residence, Antilia, with a “Shubh Ashirwad” or “auspicious blessings” ceremony on Saturday and an “Indian chic” dress code reception on Sunday.

The star-studded event in Mumbai capped off seven months of lavish pre-wedding festivities, reported CNN.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya pose for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. — Reuters pic

The guest list was a who’s who of international and Indian celebrities.

Reality stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who flew in to Mumbai, rubbed shoulders with Bollywood royalty like Rajinikanth and Sanjay Dutt.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra joined former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (3rd left), Jaya Bachchan (2nd left), Shweta Bachchan (centre) her daughter Navya Nanda Naveli (left), her son Agastya Nanda (3rd right), Nikhil Nanda (Shwet’s husband) (2nd right) and Abhishek Bachchan (right) pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony. — AFP pic

From Indian sports legends to political heavyweights like former president Ram Nath Kovind, the celebration brought together a diverse and influential crowd, said CNN.

Despite monsoon rains, the Ambanis, known for controlling India’s largest conglomerate Reliance Industries, spared no expense.

Police shut down roads around the Jio World Convention Centre, a 16,000-seat venue owned by the family.

Britain’s Former Prime Minister Tony Blair with his wife Cherie pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. — AFP pic

Guests arrived in style, showcasing custom Indian attire like sarees, lehengas, and kurtas.

The extravagant display may well set the tone for future Indian wedding fashion trends, wrote CNN.