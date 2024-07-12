KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — One of Malaysia’s most renowned content creators and successful entrepreneurs, Khairul Aming, has embarked on a new journey to showcase his culinary skills.

This time, he’s moving out of the kitchen and into the great outdoors of New Zealand.

“After seven years of making cooking videos in the kitchen, it’s time to upgrade my content,” he posted, proudly introducing his new cooking series set against the stunning landscapes of New Zealand.

“The dream of pursuing my passion while travelling the world has finally come true. Welcome to the first episode,” he added.

Known as the sambal king for his Sambal Nyet Berapi, Khairul is combining his love for cooking, videography, and travel in his latest venture.

He said his team will be producing nine episodes of his culinary adventure in New Zealand, each featuring different culinary delights as he explores the country.

In the first episode, he prepared a simple dish of ayam paprik and a dessert comprising fresh yoghurt, cream cheese, and cookie crumbs topped with blackberry compote. He also bought fresh orange juice and finished it with lime and mint.

Some of his followers joked that mint leaves would soon be sold out in New Zealand. The post, less than 24 hours old at the time of writing, has already been viewed 2.8 million times.

Khairul, who left his job as an oil and gas engineer in 2020 to pursue a career as a digital creator, currently has 4.1 million followers on Instagram.