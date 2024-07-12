KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The Pahang crown prince, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has said he will not marry anytime soon.

On a series of posts on Instagram yesterday, Tengku Hassanal shut down rumours of the sort.

He posted a picture with the text: “No Wedding, takde kahwin. Jangan kacau saya.” (Not marrying, do not disturb me.)

He said he appreciated the concern and understood the interest shown in his personal life as a royal, but asked for his privacy in such matters to be respected.

“I believe that such significant life choices should be made thoughtfully and at a time that is right for me,” he stated.

Tengku Hassanal added that for now, he was concentrating on performing his official duties, and invited Malaysians to turn their attention to other matters such as sports, business developments, and politics.

