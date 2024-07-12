KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) is returning for its 12th edition and this time around they are taking over the whole Esplanade area in front of Suria KLCC.

With the backdrop of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, a 12,000 square feet single storey dedicated space will be built to serve as show space where it will house the main show hall, runways and various activation space.

The purpose-built structure can accommodate up to 500 guests while its monochrome structure is designed with a large LED screen panel where it will, for the first time ever, livestream the KLFW 2024 runway.

Taking place from July 29 to August 4, KLFW 2024 will feature over 50 designers and brands all geared up to showcase their diverse collections from contemporary designs to bold deconstructed pieces that challenges traditional norms to sophisticated streetwear and hybrid designs that blend comfort with high fashion.

Advertisement

Among the designers and brands making their debut at KLFW include Akudesign, Corak, Ghostboy, LARNEY, SHALS and Tact, who have each made their mark among the digitally savvy fashion crowd as new age cult favourites.

Meanwhile, veteran in bespoke creations Fuzana Mokhtaza will be making her first appearance, sharing the runway with the likes of local fashion powerhouses Rizman Ruzaini, Fiziwoo, Nurita Harith and Alia Bastamam.

There will also be a new show slot Fashion Forward Batik Malaysia with Kelantan-based brand Ruzzgahara where it will spotlight the craft and artistry of batik. Their ‘Design To Sustain’ segment will feature 15 finalists of the KLFW Designer Search 2024 and their creations.

Advertisement

KLFW founder Andrew Tan delivering his speech during the fashion week's launch. — Picture courtesy of KLFW

“Following the success of KLFW 2023’s refreshed format of seven different spaces across seven days, we were fueled by even greater expectations and aspirations to deliver another year of cutting-edge trends, meaningful impact and world class fashion.

“KLFW 2024 and its new iconic show space for the year is a testament to our 12 year journey in advocating for the homegrown fashion industry, made possible by support of designers, sponsors, partners and the local fashion savvy community,” said KLFW founder Andrew Tan.

According to KLCC Holdings group chief executive officer Datuk Md.Shah Mahmood, they are proud to host the upcoming KLFW2024 as this year also marks the Petronas Twin Towers 25th anniversary.

“KLCCH’s partnership with KLFW not only enhances the cultural and economic energy of KLCC The Place, but it also creates an environment where local talents can thrive with their creativity and innovation.

“We are delighted to bring this experience to KLCC The Place, the pulse of the city, where inspiration meets possibility,” he said.

KLFW 2024 will kick off on July 29 with its primetime segment featuring Farah Khan and luxury retailer The Melium Group. The annual fashion week will end on August 4 with designer Rizman Ruzaini taking centre stage.

For more details, visit here.