KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Talk about star power!

French luxury jewellery and watch brand FRED has announced BTS member Jin as its global brand ambassador.

“We are very proud to welcome BTS’ Jin into the FRED family,” said FRED's vice president and artistic director Valérie Samuel.

“His radiant energy, artistic qualities, values and high standards constantly push him to excel, strongly resonating with those of our Maison and our founder Fred Samuel, with whom he shares an unwavering optimism and joie de vivre,” added Samuel.

Advertisement

The brand also praised the K-pop artist as ‘considerate and committed, with a perpetual smile and a great sense of humour’.

Jin is equally enthusiastic about his appointment.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to be part of the FRED family. Please look forward to the future endeavours we will bring through the partnership,” said Jin.

Advertisement

Founded in Paris in 1936 by Fred Samuel, FRED now has more than 50 shops worldwide and retail outlets in 30 countries.

The brand recently opened its first Malaysian store, prominently located on the ground floor of Seibu The Exchange TRX.

For its KL store opening, the brand has invited popular Thai artist and friend-of-the-brand, Mew Suppasit to grace the event on July 18.