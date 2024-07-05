PARIS, July 5 — “Oui, oui, baguette” could well become “oui, oui, croissant” if social media users have their way. France’s famous and inimitable pastries are stirring up envy on social networks, but this time with a new trend that’s easy to replicate at home — the “flat croissant.”

For some time now, the “flat croissant” has been revisiting the famous French pastry on social networks. Indeed, it seems that the croissant — whatever its shape — is taking the world by storm, especially on TikTok, where the “flat croissant” is shaping up to be a viral hit.

A few months ago, the trend emerged from Korean bakeries offering croissants revisited in 2D-form and three times larger than usual. TikTok was quick to react to this culinary trend, which isn’t necessarily to everyone’s taste — especially the French. A video posted by the influencer @laparisian has, for example, provoked strong reactions from internet users.

A total aberration for some, a stroke of genius for others, this new trend has left many French people baffled. “The biggest joke in the world is this croissant”, “I’m confused”, “a croissant you can fax”, read some of the comments. The French are clearly perplexed, and sometimes dubious, about the idea of seeing their beloved pastry crushed flat. They feel that the “flat croissant” denatures the beloved pastry, which, in this deflated form, is more akin to French bakery classics like the palmier, the sablé or the kouign amann.

But for the rest of the internet, it’s a revolutionary idea that’s a must-try at home! Simply buy a croissant from a bakery or supermarket, squash it flat, then warm it in a buttered pan until golden brown. In just a few minutes, it’s ready! Or almost...

Once it has been cooked, the croissant is then coated with indulgent toppings like honey, chocolate, caramel or fruit. It’s shaping up to be the sweet snack of the summer. But you’re free to shake things up by opting for a savoury version. Cheese, ham, eggs — all combinations are possible. TikTok is full of tutorials for recreating these different recipes at home.

Advertisement

After taking over social media, the “flat croissant” is conquering stores all over the world. From Vancouver to Sydney, via Istanbul and Tokyo, this delicacy can be found everywhere. Indeed, France may no longer be the only global destination serving up delicious, well-crafted croissants these days... even if they are flat.

As well as being tasty, quick and easy to prepare, the “flat croissant” is also practical, as it’s a perfect way to use up day-old croissants that have lost their softness. Enjoy! — ETX Studio