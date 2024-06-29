LONDON, June 29 — A new photographic portrait of King Charles wearing military uniform was released on Saturday to mark Britain’s Armed Forces Day.

The photograph shows the King wearing his Field Marshal No 1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations.

The King, who is Commander-in-Chief of the armed services, returned to public-facing engagements early last month after being diagnosed with cancer in February.

The release of the photograph coincided with a video message to members of the armed services from Queen Camilla. She called them “a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride.” — Reuters

