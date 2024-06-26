KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Malaysian designers, fashion enthusiasts and animal lovers gathered for the unveiling of Italian designer Roberto Cavalli’s Resort Collection 2024.

The Marini’s Group presented Maristar: A Line with Fashionistas Volume 9, showcasing Cavalli’s latest collection and supporting the work of Malaysian model and animal rescuer Shima Aris.

The night of Italian style and philanthropy took place at popular dining establishment Maristar, located in The Starhill.

Maristar’s Fashionista is a monthly fashion event which provides a platform for local and international fashion brands to highlight their latest collections.

The evening was attended by members of the Malaysian Official Designers’ Association (MODA) and featured music from DJ and saxophonist Ezi Q.

Before the showcase began, Shima expressed her gratitude for the event.

Shima is an independent animal rescuer who also walks the runway as a model and gained support online after revealing she was a cancer survivor.

She also shared how she saved her dog whom she calls her daughter, Cera, after she was found beaten to near-death.

“After I found her, I brought her to the vet and took care of her. Luckily the footage of the beating was captured on CCTV and I found out she was beaten by a man,” Shima said

Shima filed a report to the police and the man was caught and sentenced to jail.

“So thank you for the voices and the support in helping stray dogs and cats. Hopefully together we can continue to make the world a better place,” she added.

The animal rescuer was seen in a promotional video flaunting a dark floral Cavalli dress with her dog Cera.

The video also featured pieces worn by Malaysian actress Tong Bing Yu and model Riona Lau.

Tong rocked a leopard print outfit while Lau was seen strutting through the city in a pink floral dress.

Designed under creative director Fausto Puglisi, the Resort Collection 2024 offers an effortlessly relaxed and fun vibe with a touch of Italian style.

The collection pays homage to the signature 70s Cavalli style, refreshed for the modern day with floral patterns, vibrant colours and a comfortable fit.

Pieces with light cottons and laces, bell bottoms, chic dresses and strong-shouldered suits highlight the collection’s balance of sexiness and elegance.

From left: Tong, Lau and Shima in pieces from Roberto Cavalli’s latest collection. — Pictures courtesy of The Marini's Group

The night ended with a lucky draw with the prize being a Cavalli dress. Proceeds from the evening would be given to Shima in support of her future animal rescue efforts.

In attendance at the event was The Marini’s Group vice president Elizabeth Marini.

Speaking of The Marini’s Group, its establishment Marini’s on 57 recently marked its 12th year anniversary with a party. It also introduced its weekly Caribbean Tuesdays-themed night.