KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― Local fashion brand Rizman Ruzaini has made history as the first Malaysian designer to have their creation showcased at the prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London.

One of their designs is now part of an exhibition celebrating British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Called Naomi In Fashion, the exhibition at V&A is described as the first of its kind exploring Campbell’s career in the fashion industry. It opens to the public tomorrow (June 22),

The dynamic duo behind Rizman Ruzaini ― Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil ― attended the exhibition’s launch yesterday and chronicled their experiences on Instagram, including meeting Campbell herself.

“We are still pinching ourselves that a Rizman Ruzaini creation is part of the exhibition.

“The fact that she personally asked for our dress to be a part of her exhibition, to be described as one of the iconic moments in her career, is just crazy,” they posted.

The dress was worn by Campbell for Rizman Ruzaini’s Spring/Summer showcase during Dubai Fashion Week in October last year.

“To see our dress, being displayed alongside designers that we look up to when studying fashion, such as Christian Dior, Chanel, Versace, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano and Karl Lagerfield, is truly, truly the stuff that dreams are made of.

“On top of that, we are the first Malaysian designer to have their creation on display in the prestigious V & A Museum, is out of this world.

“We promise, this is just the beginning. We will work harder and make sure to put Malaysia on the world fashion map,” they added.

In December last year, Campbell also wore a Rizman Ruzaini creation on the red carpet of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.