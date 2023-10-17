KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Supermodel Naomi Campbell graced the Dubai Fashion Week runway in a cape dress infused with Malaysian elements.

The dress is the handiwork of local fashion label Rizman Ruzaini, amongst the highlights for the finale night of the Dubai Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on October 15.

Rizman via their Instagram shared that the dress, coined as Naomi Cape, features various songket motifs and was inspired by a local legendary folklore in Lake Chini.

“Our artisans poured more than 600 hours of their love and devotion into this dress that features songket motifs such as pucuk rebung, tampuk manggis, bunga tanjung, tampuk kesemak and many more.

“The collection was inspired by the tale of Seri Gumum, a dragon that is said to slumber in the hauntingly beautiful dark waters of Lake Chini,” they wrote.

The label also expressed their excitement at getting the British model to wear one of their works on the runway.

“It’s the dream of every designer to have such an iconic supermodel walk for them. But when this became a reality for us, we were delighted at her candour and professionalism.

“She is as real as a woman of the world gets, but also magical when she took the runway, on a world class platform like Dubai Fashion Week, wearing a Rizman Ruzaini piece.

“Naomi Campbell is in a class of her own. What an enigma.”

They also shared a few photos from the finale night along with a video of founders, Rizman and Ruzaini, along with Campbell embracing the audiences on the runway together.

Local celebrities and fellow designers congratulated the duo for their achievement in the comment section.

The Dubai Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024, co-founded by the Arab Fashion Council took place at the Dubai Design District which kicked off last October 8 and had featured over 25 designers from 12 countries.