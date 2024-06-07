KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 ― Digital travel platform Agoda has shared a 20 per cent increase in search for travel from Malaysia to Southeast Asian destinations compared with the same period last year.

Based on Agoda accommodation searches, Thailand is the top choice for Malaysian travellers in Southeast Asia, followed by Cambodia, Singapore, Myanmar, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Laos.

Agoda, in a statement, said its latest survey highlights Malaysian travellers who are not only eager to explore new destinations but are also increasingly mindful of their travel choices.

According to the survey, 81 per cent of Malaysian travellers care about more sustainable travel with respondents identified financial incentives, the availability of sustainable travel packages and clearer guidance on sustainable travel practices as key factors that could encourage them to make more sustainable choices.

“When asked which sustainable travel practices they would prioritise, Malaysian travellers stated that supporting local communities and conservation projects (26 per cent), opting for more sustainable travel packages promoting conservation-focused activities (24 per cent) and selecting accommodations with sustainability certifications (19 per cent) were their top priorities.

“Conscious travellers from Malaysia can also check out Agoda’s Eco Deals programme as it is not only provide up to 15 per cent savings on accommodations but also gives back to local Southeast Asian communities. For each booking through Agoda’s Eco Deals, a dollar is donated to the World Wide Fund for Nature,” the statement read.

Agoda vice president Enric Casals, in the same statement, said travellers from Malaysia are increasingly looking beyond their borders, and the Eco Deals programme is a great opportunity for them not just to gain new experiences but also to contribute positively to the places they visit.

“There are around four thousand participating properties to choose from in Southeast Asia, so there will be the ideal Eco Deals accommodation for every Malaysian traveller,” said Casals.

For Malaysian travellers looking to explore Southeast Asia while securing a great deal and making a positive impact, they can start planning their trips by visiting www.agoda.com/ecodeals. ― Bernama