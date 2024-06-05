KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Feeling lost in Kuala Lumpur is not necessarily bad, says legendary singer and actor Datuk M. Nasir, as he recalled his early years in the city.

In fact, the Singapore-born artist said the city “gives you many reasons to get lost.”

“‘Sesat’ does not necessarily mean getting lost although KL can be a maze to navigate.

“KL allows you to get lost and then find your way,” Nasir told Malay Mail when met at Galeri Puteh, ahead of an art exhibition celebrating his musical career here this Sunday.

'Deru Buncah Jiwa' by Shahnaz Azlin at Galeri Puteh. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The Sesat di Kuala Lumpur: Lagunya Begini, Tampaknya Begitu... M.Nasir exhibition ― named after the singer-songwriter's hit song in the 1986 cult classic film Kembara Seniman Jalanan ― celebrates his 45-year musical journey.

The exhibition features over 50 artworks inspired by Nasir’s vast career in music and films from 30 multi-generational artists, such as Rafiee Ghani, Ahmad Fuad Osman and many more.

Nasir himself will be contributing his paintings for the exhibition.

Afterall, he first came to Kuala Lumpur in the 1970s to pursue his passion in painting after graduating in Fine Arts from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts in Singapore.

'Kurnapa 2' by Ridhwan Yusof on display at Galeri Puteh. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Still a Singaporean citizen then, Nasir was keen to become a part of Anak Alam, an influential art collective established in 1974.

There, he also made acquaintance with late actor and poet Pyan Habib, who later became his co-star in Kembara Seniman Jalanan.

“It was their freedom that attracted me. They could just express themselves in a way they wanted through poetry, theatre, paintings.

“It was simply their way of life ― one that was closer to nature and above all material ambitions,” he said.

The exhibition features over 50 artworks inspired by M. Nasir’s vast career in music and films from 30 multi-generational artists. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Fate, however, had something else stored for Nasir. His songs started garnering traction since his first solo album Peminat Seni debuted in 1979, eventually making him the “Sifu” of Malaysian music.

“The 1980s marked the beginning of many things. It was the time Malaysia ushered in a new era of development, and I wrote the songs to document the thoughts of the people back then,” he said.

Meanwhile, Galeri Puteh co-founder Nizam Rahmat said the artworks on display were selected after a rigorous process to ensure a fitting tribute to Nasir’s musical journey.

His personal favourite was the Sesat di Kuala Lumpur painting by artist Husin Othman, who is based in Parit Buntar, Perak, inspired by the Kembara Seniman Jalanan movie.

Galeri Puteh co-founders Nizam Rahmat and Mimie Abdullah pose with Husin Othman’s artwork inspired and named after M. Nasir’s 1986 hit, ‘Sesat di Kuala Lumpur’ ― Picture by Raymond Manuel

“To me, this painting captures Nasir at his peak during the 1985 -1986 period.

“Very few artists deserve an art exhibition on them and Nasir is a legend with an illustrious career that certainly deserves this honour,” he said.

The Sesat di Kuala Lumpur: Lagunya Begini, Tampaknya Begitu... M.Nasir exhibition will run from June 8 until June 30 at Galeri Puteh in KL Eco City Mall.

The 67-year-old singer will also mark his 45-year milestone with a concert at Axiata Arena on August 10.