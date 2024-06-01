KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Employers and employees are urged to take the amendments to the Occupational Safety and Health Act (Osha) 2022 seriously as they come into effect today.

Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the Osha 2022 Amendment is crucial for enhancing workplace safety and health, consequently reducing accidents, promoting productivity and yielding positive outcomes for companies.

“Both employers and workers have a role to play in maintaining optimal safety conditions in the workplace. Workers must consistently adhere to safety measures and prioritise performing their duties safely.

“On the other hand, employers must ensure a safe working environment in all aspects. They cannot afford to overlook these amendments,” he said in a statement today.

Lee suggested that one of the measures employers can take to enhance safety and health is by investing in safety equipment and facilities or offering educational and training opportunities for employees.

Lee highlighted a key provision of the amendment — every company with five or more employees must appoint a trained occupational safety and health coordinator to oversee all related matters in the workplace.

“This is a practical measure to ensure workplace safety and promote a culture of safety,” he said.

On April 28, the government announced the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022, passed by Parliament on March 16, which will enhance workplace safety and health nationwide starting June 1, 2024.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, reportedly said that the enforcement of the amendment mandates employers to assess workplace risks and appoint safety and health coordinators. — Bernama