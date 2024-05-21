SERDANG, May 21 — The Malaysia Autoshow 2024 commenced today with several global automotive industry players debuting and unveiling their latest technologies at the six-day event running from May 21 to 26, 2024, at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

Among the prominent automakers showcasing their latest technology is Tesla Inc., making its inaugural appearance at the event, featuring its latest Model 3 Performance and the highly anticipated Cybertruck.

Tesla stated that the Model 3 Performance comes with an upgraded exterior, refined interior, and a performance-focused vehicle design, enabling owners to shatter their records.

Equipped with the latest generation drive unit, an all-new adaptive damping system, and Track Mode, the Model 3 Performance accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) in just 3.1 seconds and offers up to 528 km worldwide harmonised light vehicle test procedure (WLTP) range.

The first EV prototype product known as Myvi Emo-1 is seen at the Malaysia AutoShow 2024 at the Malaysia Agricultural Expo Park (MAEPS) in Serdang May 21, 2024. — Bernama pic

In addition to Tesla, Stellantis N.V., the world’s fourth-largest automaker, made its highly anticipated debut at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024.

Following the successful launch of the all-new Peugeot 408 less than a month ago, the automaker continues its momentum by showcasing a lineup of exciting vehicles across three marques under Stellantis’ brand portfolios — Peugeot, Citroen, and Leapmotor.

Stellantis Malaysia managing director Jamie Francis Morais said the company had a fantastic start with the all-new Peugeot 408 launch last month, with over 300 bookings and counting to date, demonstrating the car’s undeniable appeal.

“Next, we are looking at how we can further cater to different consumer preferences and lifestyles, be it by reviving iconic brands such as Citroen or introducing new ones like Leapmotor for those interested in owning an electric vehicle (EV) in the near future,” Morais added.

Additionally, NETA Auto made its debut at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 event, presenting its entire family of vehicles for the first time in Malaysia.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz viewing the vehicles on display at the automotive exhibition during the Malaysia AutoShow 2024 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Serdang May 21, 2024. — Bernama pic

Its vice president, Zhou Jiang, highlighted the company’s impressive achievements over the past three years, including leading sales among new car-making forces in China and rapid global expansion, with a particular focus on the Malaysian market.

“In the next three years, we plan to introduce four main products with a total sales target of 34,000 units.

“Our factory in Malaysia is set to start production in the first quarter of 2025, and we aim to open 50 sales outlets, creating approximately 3,000 jobs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Smart Malaysia unveiled the all-new smart #3 sport utility vehicle (SUV) Coupe, available in Brabus, Premium, and Pro models, tailored for the Malaysian market.

“As we gear up for the commencement of deliveries in the third quarter this year, our 13 dealerships are fully prepared to provide exceptional service,” according to its statement. — Bernama