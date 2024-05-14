KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — MCM has opened its newest boutique at The Exchange TRX, making this the fourth Malaysian boutique for the German luxury fashion house.

The launch was attended by Malaysian celebrities and influencers including Uriah See, Christinna Kuan, Janna Nick, Dini Schatzmann, Cik Manggis and Sophia Liana of De Fam.

The Exchange TRX boutique highlighted its Spring Summer collection. — Picture courtesy of Melium

The Exchange TRX boutique opened with its Spring Summer collection which highlights the new Lauretos monogram and Mega Laurel designs, featuring ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories and footwear.

“I love the brand because they always come up with stylish and trendy designs while keeping it classy,” said fashion and beauty influencer Lucas Lau.

Advertisement

Content creator Lee Xuan echoed his statement, adding that she finds more variety and colour choices in MCM’s new collection.

“The designs are more youthful now, appealing to the younger generation,” said Lee, who was carrying a mini Ella Boston tote bag,

Advertisement

The Spring Summer collection is created with a lifestyle approach, with an emphasis on movement and blurring the line between leisure and workwear.

Collection highlights include Visetos Diamond Tote, small Aren Shouler Bag, medium Starck Tennis Backpack and small Ella Boston Bag in Lauretos.

Bright white tops, crisp sport coats and elegant jackets take the MCM wearer from day to night in style.

It’s about a total MCM look from head to toe, with a range of footwear such as Visetos Trainers and the new Laurel Flats.

For more details, visit http://www.melium.com