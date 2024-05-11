KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The past month has seen a flurry of fashion and lifestyle launches in the Klang Valley.

Advertisement

From Aigner’s newest store at IOI City Mall 2 to Shanghai Tang’s Mother’s Day tribute, we have rounded up six noteworthy happenings.

The new boutique adopts a tranquil, minimalist approach to luxury. — Picture courtesy of Melium

Aigner

Luxury leather brand Aigner recently unveiled its newest concept store at IOI City Mall 2, which is located in Putrajaya.

Advertisement

The launch was attended by local celebrities including Siti Saleha, Mia Nasir, Amri Aziz, Shalma Aina, Cassandra Yap, Tong Bing Yu, Wany Hasrita, Amira Othman and Riz Amin.

Located on the mall's ground level, the 1,512 square feet boutique adopts a tranquil, minimalist approach to luxury.

This ease is reflected within the store’s neutral tones contrasted with elegant stone finishing. Streamlined décor and quiet accents further highlight the label’s classic qualities.

Advertisement

For more details, visit http://www.melium.com

The bespoke collection for women unveils a world of opulence. — Picture courtesy of Shanghai Tang

Shanghai Tang

For Mother's Day, Shanghai Tang pays tribute to mums with its made-to-order bespoke creations.

The bespoke collection for women unveils a world of opulence, offering intricately beaded gowns and exquisite embroidery adorned with gold and silver threads. Crafted by skilled artisans, these gowns evoke grandeur, radiating resplendence with every stitch.

For men, the brand’s bespoke suits are meticulously crafted to exude sophistication. Each suit is imbued with a profound respect for traditional craftsmanship.

For made-to-order requests, appointments are exclusively at Shanghai Tang's boutique in Singapore.

In Malaysia, Shanghai Tang is located at Lalaport BBCC. For more details, visit here.

Chic and colourful, the accessory brims with youthful exuberance. — Picture courtesy of Delvaux

Delvaux

Luxury leather goods house Delvaux has introduced a new crescent-shaped Pin Pon handbag.

Chic and colourful, the accessory brims with youthful exuberance.

As versatile as it is fun and innovative, Pin Pon is the latest addition to the Pin family.

With its gently shucked, crescent shape, highlighted by a signature perforated sole, it comes in hues of Angora, Celadon and Malva.

In Malaysia, Delvaux is located at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. For more details, visit here.

Colgate is taking the Purple Beauty Hack Bus on the road to selected shopping malls and universities.— Picture courtesy of Colgate

Colgate

Colgate has launched its first purple toothpaste.

Called Colgate Optic White Purple, the all-purple whitening toothpaste is designed to instantly colour-correct yellow tones, coupled with High Clean Silica and Core Shell Silica to help remove teeth surface stains.

“The toothpaste is designed with our beauty-savvy generation in mind.

“We are revolutionising oral care as oral beauty and providing a solution, or in this case, a beauty hack that brightens your smile and gets you ready for any occasion,” said Colgate-Palmolive South Asean Hub senior marketing director Anand Taparia.

As part of its launch, Colgate is taking the Purple Beauty Hack Bus on the road to selected shopping malls and universities from now till May 26.

For more details, visit here.

The Lind & Lime Tonic offered by The RC Bar. — Picture courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur

The RC Bar

The RC Bar of The Ritz-Carlton, Kuala Lumpur recently introduced Lind & Lime Gin.

The brand is forged from the heritage and industry of Edinburgh and its historic distilling district of Leith.

On Thursdays, there is the Ritzy Gin Hour from 6pm to 11pm, where guests can enjoy one-for-one cocktails on the Lind and Lime Gin menu.

Cocktails offered are Cucumber Rose Lind Spritz, A Ritzy Gimlet, The French and The Lind & Lime Tonic.

For more details, visit here.

Guests are invited to witness the chefs, led by Tham, ply their craft with skill and artistry at the open kitchen. — Picture courtesy of Skillet KL

Skillet KL

Michelin Guide restaurant Skillet KL has relocated to Menara Hap Seng 3, marking a new chapter in its culinary journey.

Stepping inside, guests are greeted by its wine cellar, an extensive collection of wines curated by Chef Raymond Tham.

Adjacent to it is the Social Room, a dimly lit haven where mixology meets ambience.

The beating heart of Skillet KL is its main dining hall, with its square layout and uplift ceiling mainly inspired from the Roman Domus.

Guests are invited to witness the chefs — led by Tham — ply their craft with skill and artistry at the open kitchen.

The menu retains its inspiration from European four seasons, while emphasising the sources of ingredients locally.

For more details, visit http://www.skilletkl.com