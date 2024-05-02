IPOH, May 3 — A memorial hall to commemorate the late martial arts actor Kwan Tak-hing is in the works at the Perak Ku Kong Chow Association building on Jalan Panglima.

Association president Datuk Yik Phooi Hong said the memorial hall is expected to open its doors to the public in August with works beginning end of April.

“Kwan was a member of the association before he was invited to Hong Kong in 1953 to act in movies,” he said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Yik said Kwan first came to Malaya after the end of World War II.

Advertisement

“He became our martial arts instructor and also offered bone setting services. He also started a Cantonese opera troupe.”

Under his guidance, the association's martial arts and lion dance performances were considered one of the best in Ipoh at the time.

Due to his popularity, Kwan was later invited to act in Hong Kong in 1953.

Advertisement

“His most popular role was Chinese martial artist and physician Wong Fei Hung that saw him playing the role in over 80 movies. That earned him the moniker Wong Fei Hung.”

Yik said Kwan last visited Ipoh in 1971 where he gave a demonstration on martial arts and lion dance at the Ipoh Chin Woo Athletic Association.

Lee Kong Sang (left) took a photo with Kwan (second right) during the latter's visit to Ipoh in 1971. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Yik Phooi Hong

One of Kwan's surviving pupils, Lee Kong Sang said besides learning martial arts from Kwan, he also acted in his Cantonese opera troupe.

“I still remembered it was the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and we were invited to perform at the Coronation Park, now renamed DR Seenivasagam Recreational Park.”

“After the performance, Kwan was invited to act in Hong Kong.”

Now 82, Lee said he was saddened when informed that Kwan would be leaving for Hong Kong.

“I remember we had a tea party before his departure.”

Among his most unforgettable experiences with Kwan was being invited on stage to help Kwan perform an act.

“I was asked to hold a cigarette with my mouth while Kwan used a whip to extinguish the flame.”

“One wrong move I may find my mouth split by the whip,” he said, adding that Kwan had initially invited members of the audience to perform the stunt but none volunteered themselves.

According to the association's youth wing head Ricky Soong, the idea to have the memorial hall began last year.

“Someone approached us wanting to rent our association building. After a meeting, the committee decided instead of renting it to others, why don't we turn the building into a memorial hall to commemorate Kwan.”

He said at least 40 types of weapons used by Kwan would be on display in the hall.

“Besides letting the younger generation know a famous Hong Kong actor was our association member, it also reminds them of our roots.”