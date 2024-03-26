MARCH 26 — Touch ‘n Go has just rolled out yet another limited edition Enhanced TNG card into the market. Taking inspiration from the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, the company has partnered with Shopee for this NFC-enabled card.

Each purchase of this card will benefit HungerHurts Malaysia

Touch ‘n Go x Shopee Raya Enhanced TNG Card. — soyacincau pic

Aside from featuring a specially designed Raya theme, what made this card slightly different from the standard Enhanced TNG card is that for every card sold, Shopee will donate RM 1 to Hunger Hurts Malaysia.

According to its Instagram page, HHM is a youth-led NGO that was established in 2016 intending to help eradicate poverty in Southeast Asia. It is currently running several projects including Feed A Kid, OneMeal, and Projek Sekolah.

In addition to that, customers who purchase the TNG x Shopee Raya-themed card will receive a surprise voucher that they can utilise on the popular e-commerce platform.

You can purchase it as a standalone card or bundle with other TNG product

Touch ‘n Go x Shopee Raya Enhanced TNG Card. — soyacincau pic

When it comes to pricing, the limited edition Enhanced TNG card can be obtained for RM25. Alternatively, customers also have the option to bundle the card with the cat-themed TNG Charm for RM52.

Not only that, you can also bundle the card with a TNG RFID self-fitment kit instead for RM55. All three options are available directly through Touch ‘n Go’s official store on Shopee. — soyacincau