KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — For Raya this year, local fashion brand Fiziwoo has come out in full force with not one but two festive collections.

Founded in 2009 by Hafizi Radzi Woo, the brand is a combination of his nickname and surname.

Under its diffusion line Fiziwoo Studio, the company recently launched its Riviera Raya collection. The fashion show was held at the beautiful Maison Fiziwoo in KL.

A model in a ‘Riviera Raya’ ensemble at the fashion show in Maison Fiziwoo. — Picture courtesy of Fiziwoo

Inspired by the Mediterranean, this collection captures the essence of relaxation and freedom, inviting wearers to embrace the spirit of vacation during the festive season.

Drawing upon the coastal beauty of Malaysia, the collection evokes memories of sun, sand and sea, infusing traditional Raya attire with a sense of wanderlust.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Fiziwoo's Raya collections, making Riviera Raya a particularly special endeavour for the designers.

From soft pastels to earthy tones and vibrant jewel hues, its colour palette reflects the diversity of Malaysian landscapes.

In addition to Fiziwoo's signature polycotton blend fabrics, this collection introduces guipure lace for a feminine touch and woven jacquard for a bold, contemporary look.

The following day, Fiziwoo presented its Raya Luxe collection at dining establishment Maristar in The Starhill.

Maristar’s Fashionista is a monthly event which provides a platform for fashion brands to showcase their latest collections.

Before its fashion show, Fiziwoo managing director Izree Kai Haffiz participated in a forum in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

Fiziwoo’s Kai (centre) with Marini (left) and Pereira at a forum held in Maristar. — Picture courtesy of The Marini’s Group

He was joined by The Marini’s Group vice president Elizabeth Marini, freelance writer Jacqueline Pereira, celebrity chef Anis Nabilah, beauty queen Carey Ng and singer Dasha Logan.

Highlights of the Raya Luxe collection include a peplum top featuring a draped piece and an asymmetrical draped silhouette as well as the kurung Kedah, boasting a square neckline and a gracefully draped bow.

Models wearing Fiziwoo’s ‘Raya Luxe’ collection at a fashion show in Maristar. — Picture courtesy of The Marini’s Group

For more details on Fiziwoo, visit here.