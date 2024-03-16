GUA MUSANG, March 16 — Despite the ongoing pursuit of new and ‘glamourous’ delicacies, the traditional kuih piana made by a couple in Taman Wangi since a decade ago remains popular and much sought-after by customers.

The delicacy, infused with the aromatic scent of pandan leaves and based on traditional recipes without much alteration, is also popularly known in Kelantan as akok bunga.

Nor Asmida Arif, a 33-year-old nasi kukus seller, explained that no special ingredients are used for making these, only basic ones such as eggs, pandan leaves, sugar and coconut milk.

Advertisement

Having learned the art of making piana from her mother-in-law, Rosenani Hamzah, 64, she said that her nasi kukus stall does not operate during Ramadan, making piana the source of income during this holy month.

“Alhamdulillah, our piana has received tremendous support from the local community and every day we make 250 pianas. We are short of hands due to orders from customers, besides having only one oven to bake them but we try to cope,” she told reporters in Taman Wangi today.

(From left) Nor Asmida Arif and her mother-in-law Rosenani Hamzah show the freshly-made kuih piana in Taman Wangi, Gua Musang March 16, 2024. — Bernama pic

Advertisement

Nor Asmida, who hails from Tumpat, shared that they use over 400 eggs, 15 kilogrammes of coconut milk and four pandan plants every day.

“It all starts with the process of cleaning egg shells and cracking eggs, washing and cutting pandan leaves, which takes time.

“In addition, careful attention is required for the fresh coconut milk as it only lasts for 30 minutes outside the refrigerator,” she said.

Her husband, Mohd Hafiz Mohd Nasir, 37, added that maintaining the oven temperature throughout the baking process is crucial to ensure even cooking of the piana.

He said they can bake 12 pianas in 20 to 25 minutes per session.

“We start baking at 10am and complete all orders by 7pm. Using an oven makes the baking process faster compared to a charcoal stove, which can only cook one piana at a time,” he said. — Bernama