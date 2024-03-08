KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Just in time for the upcoming Raya season, Sime Darby Motors is now offering significant discounts for the BYD Atto 3. Available at all BYD dealerships throughout Malaysia, it applies for both the Standard and Extended variants.

BYD Atto 3 is now available with a rebate of RM20,000

Under the new promotion, you can now obtain BYD Atto 3 Standard for RM129,800 while the Extended variant is available for RM147,800. As a comparison, the Atto 3 Standard is currently priced at RM149,800 while the Extended version goes for RM167,800.

Hence, you are looking at a difference of RM20,000 although do note that the figures mentioned above were just the vehicle price and not inclusive of insurance as well as additional fees that customers may incur. In addition to that, this promo is only valid for the 2023 batch while stocks last.

BYD Atto 3 quick specs

Despite the two different variants, both Atto 3 Standard and Extended are equipped with a single 150kW (201hp) electric motor. With a maximum torque of 310Nm, the EV can go from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds.

The biggest differentiator of the two Atto 3 variants is their battery capacity as the Standard option features a 49.92kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the Extended version carries a 60.48kWh battery instead

Hence, the Atto 3 Extended can deliver a much higher WLTP-rated range of 420km while the Standard model maxes out at 345km. Similarly, the Atto 3 Standard can support DC fast charging of 70kW while its Extended sibling can go as high as 80kW although both variants were fitted with a 7kW onboard AC charger.

Other notable features that come with Atto 3 include 440litre luggage capacity, wireless Android Auto, wired Apple CarPlay,12.8-inch infotainment touch screen with self-rotating capability, 5-inch digital instrument display, and 2.2kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability. Not to forget, the EV also has 6 airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control Stop & Go, Blind Spot Detection, 360-degree camera, and many more.

Is BYD feeling the heat from the competition in Malaysia?

The timing of the promo seems rather peculiar. Not only because of the upcoming Raya but it is also the fact the promotion comes into the limelight just one day after the launch of Cherry Omoda E5.

In case you missed it, the Omoda E5 is also a 201hp crossover SUV similar to the BYD Atto 3 but it has a slightly lower retail price tag than BYD’s offering at RM146,800. There is also the MG ZS EV which will be rolling into the market soon with an estimated price of RM129,000.

So, it may look like a knee-jerk reaction but let’s not forget that Atto 3 was launched in Malaysia back in December 2022. Now that Atto 3 has been in the market for over a year, perhaps it is the right time to provide some discounts for the EV but there is still no sign of permanent price cuts for the EV at the moment. — SoyaCincau