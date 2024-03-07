KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Smart Malaysia has announced that it has started deliveries for the Smart #1 Pro, the most affordable Smart #1 variant priced under RM200,000. According to the company, the Smart #1 Pro is an attractive entry-level offering which increases the diversity of Smart’s range to offer the perfect everyday premium urban companion for individual mobility needs.

Smart #1 Pro Malaysia Pricing

To recap, the Smart #1 Pro is officially priced at RM189,000 (On-The-Road without insurance) in Malaysia, which is RM30,000 cheaper than the Smart #1 Premium. While it still retains the same rear motor that produces 200kW (268hp) and 343Nm of torque as the Premium, the battery is smaller with a 49kWh LFP unit. As a result, the WLTP-rated range is shorter at 315km versus 440km on the Premium.

The Smart #1 Pro, like its more expensive variants, still come with the same tech features that aim to address range anxiety among new EV buyers. The infotainment system has a built-in EV charging map that helps drivers view the vehicle’s usable range and find the nearest charging points along the way. The official mobile app also provides seamless access to over 70% of public EV chargers in Malaysia. This allows users to easily find, activate and pay for EV charging in a single app.

Smart #1 Pro key specs and features

Although the Smart #1 Pro is the cheaper model, it still gets dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a panoramic halo roof and 19″ alloy wheels with a simpler design. However, its charging capability is significantly downgraded, especially for AC charging.

The Pro model gets a single-phase on-board charger (OBC) that only does a maximum of 7.2kW instead of a three-phase 22kW. Charging the Smart #1 Pro on an AC charge point takes 6 hours to get from 10-80% versus just 3 hours for the Premium and Brabus models. This won’t be an issue if you are charging your Smart #1 overnight at home most of the time. Since the Smart #1 Pro comes with a single-phase OBC, you’ll have to look for either a 7kW or 22kW AC charge point to get the maximum AC charging speed possible.

For DC charging, Smart now mentions that the Pro model does a maximum of 130kW of DC charging, which is slightly lower than the 150kW DC charging rate for the higher variants. Since it has a smaller battery, it takes less than 30 minutes to charge from 10-80%.

Other notable downgrades include the lack of Matrix LED headlamps as the Smart #1 gets simpler CyberSparks LED headlamps. The side Smart logo at the rear doesn’t illuminate and you also lose out on the illuminated front grille and door handles as well as the power tailgate.

On the inside, the Pro model also lacks a 10″ head-up display (HUD) and you also get a basic 5-speaker audio system instead of the 13-speaker Beats Audio system. The Pro still gets ambient lighting but it is a “simpler” 64-colour version. Smart still retains a wireless charger and a chiller box inside the centre armrest, while rear occupants still get sliding seats, and rear aircon vents along with USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

In the advanced driver assistance and safety department, the Smart #1 Pro still ticks all the right boxes which include adaptive cruise control, rear collision mitigation support, lane keeping assist, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. However, it doesn’t come with autonomous parking assist features.

In case you missed it, you can check out our first look at the Smart #1 Pro in Malaysia including the driving impressions.

The Smart #1 Pro comes in 5 colours – Future Green, Quantum Blue, Digital White, Cyber Silver, and Laser Red. Whichever exterior colour you pick, the Pro model gets a single After Dark interior colour option. If you’re interested, you can book your Smart #1 via the Hello Smart app which is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery. — SoyaCincau