KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 —The Tuanku Bainun Creative Centre for Children or PKK Tuanku Bainun will be staging a theatre production focusing on the lives of child labourers.

The production titled Silkworm will see an ensemble from The Teen Theatre Project which is a programme by PKK Tuanku Bainun with the support of theatrethreesixty.

Directed by the artistic director of theatrethreesixty Christopher Ling and written by PKK Tuanku Bainun’s head of creative programme, Arsyad Azrai, Silkworm explores the hidden lives, origins and dreams of a group of girls labouring at a silk factory.

The story of Silkworm was also developed with the support of Be My Protector, an organisation working against human trafficking.

The theatre production will be held at Cosmic Theatre Hub in Phileo Damansara from March 1 until March 3 with a minimum donation of RM35 for entry fee.

Proceeds from the play will go towards PKK Tuanku Bainun’s Arts programmes for children and youth.

Silkworm will be a free seating show which will take approximately 70 minutes runtime.

Due to the themes explored in the play, the minimum audience age is 10 years old and parental guidance is advised.

PKK Tuanku Bainun is a non-profit organisation under the patronage of Tuanku Siti Bainun Mohd Ali which was established in February 2013.

The NGO is focused on providing a safe haven for children and youth from the age of seven to 17 to have access to creative learning and helping them develop an appreciation towards the arts, talents and cultures of diverse communities.

