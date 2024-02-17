KUCHING, Feb 17 — Arabyrd, the celebrated Sarawakian music personality and Na Forrer, the renowned Bruneian fashion label known for its commitment to use contemporary designs mix with traditional Bruneian textiles, have joined forces for an unprecedented collaboration, marking their inaugural venture into the world of Raya wear.

Arabyrd, the multi-talented artiste, songwriter and performer, brings her unique creative perspective to the collaboration, blending her passion for music with a love for fashion and traditional textiles.

Farhanna Pura, the visionary designer behind Na Forrer, has long championed the infusion of traditional Malay woven brocade, known as ‘songket’, into contemporary fashion, said a press release.

The collaboration was born from a serendipitous encounter between Farhanna and Arafah during an interview for ‘The Cloth Story’, a travelogue series for television.

Bonding over their shared love for fashion and traditional textiles, the two creatives embarked on talks of collaboration, culminating in this momentous project.

To commemorate the original heritage of the ‘keringkam’ textile, the Raya collection will be launched at The Ranee Museum here this February 21.

The Arabyrd-Na Forrer Raya collection aims to encapsulate the unified cultures and textile history of Borneo. — Picture via Instagram/naforrer

The private fashion event promises to be a fusion of culture and creativity, with Jewellery by Kin sponsoring accessories styled for the runway.

Dubbed ‘Irama’, the mini resort Raya wear collection features seven pieces, showcasing both digitally printed ‘keringkam’ motifs and hand-painted batik made on silk satin and crepe.

The collection embodies the rhythm and melody of Hari Raya festivities, with kaftans and easy-to-wear pieces taking centrestage.

It celebrates the shared roots of two tropical women born on the same island, encapsulating the unified cultures and textile history of Borneo.

A highlight of the collaboration is the innovative approach to design, where artisanal embroidered motifs of the ‘keringkam’ are digitally printed onto the carefully-crafted designer pieces.

This ground-breaking technique not only preserves cultural heritage, but also makes these exquisite designs accessible to a wider audience.

With a fresh take on colour-blocking and a nod to traditional Sarawakian attire through the striking combination of black and red, the collection pays homage to the elegant dressing style of Sarawakian women.

The collection is available for pre-order, with a two-week lead time.

For more information, visit www.naforrer.com or follow Na Forrer and Arabyrd on Instagram (@naforrer, @iamarabyrd).

For inquiries, contact [email protected]. — Borneo Post Online