KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Real estate developer King’s Park has launched a fundraiser it calls the Happy Nest Building Donation that aims to collect RM15 million to build a new home for Persatuan Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak Istimewa Insan (PKKII) in Bentong, Pahang.

It is also gifting a 7.75-acre land in Bentong for the children’s home that will also serve as a training and rehabilitation centre.

“We are collaborating with Yayasan Basmi Kemiskinan (YBK) to raise RM15 million, offering donors the added incentive of tax exemption.

“We invite generous members from the public or organisations to come forward to help,” King’s Park director Hendric Lim said in a speech at the signing of a memorandum of understanding with YBK chairman Datuk Zainal Abidin Haji Sakom in Genting Highlands last Saturday.

The signing of memorandum of understanding was held in Genting Highlands last Saturday. — Picture courtesy of King's Park

PKKII founder and president Dr Tiew Chew Ming expressed his gratitude for the gifted land.

King’s Park will also be sponsoring the education and skill development programmes at Cornell Academy for 300 youths under YBK’s purview.

King’s Park is a real estate developer behind the RM10 million development project in Genting Highlands.

PKKII is a non-profit organisation established in 1998 that provides aid and shelter for children with special needs based in Kuchai Lama.

YBK is a non-profit NGO aimed to eradicate poverty established by Tan Sri Muhamad Muhd Taib in 1990.

Cornell Academy is a newly established institution currently offering professional development and skill enhancement courses in the field of Business Management, and Hospitality. Its courses are certified by Universiti Sains Malaysia.