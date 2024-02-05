LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — Music’s brightest stars rocked up to the Grammys in revealing metallic gowns, Barbiecore pink and stark, classic white. Above all, they showed lots of skin.

While the Oscars are known for embracing a certain brand of Hollywood glamour, the Grammys are in your face: some of the most iconic fashion looks have emerged at the storied music industry gala, like Jennifer Lopez’s plunging green Versace gown in 2000.

Here’s a look at what the A-listers wore to the Grammys in Los Angeles:

Metallics

If you want to shine at the Grammys, metallics are a strong bet.

Pop princess Miley Cyrus, who won the award for best pop solo performance for her hit Flowers” made quite the red carpet entrance in a barely-there gold metal naked dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela and big, in-your-face hair.

But when she accepted her award from Mariah Carey, she had changed into a black sparkly halter jumpsuit.

Dua Lipa, a nominee for her huge smash Dance the Night from the summer blockbuster Barbie movie, wore a low-cut floor-length Courreges silver gown with long sleeves and slashed cutouts, her red hair wavy and flowing.

On the carpet, she said she felt like a “warrior.”

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. — AFP pic

Jon Batiste, the sole man in the running for Album of the Year, wore a sparkly silver suit with a pleated kilt over her trousers.

And Victoria Monet, who has seven nominations, dazzled in a copper Versace corset dress with a train, a trend seen on several red carpets this season.

Barbie World

A lot has been written about who was and who was not nominated for Oscars for Barbie, but the movie racked up 11 Grammy nominations as well — and has definitely influenced showbiz red carpets for months.

Billie Eilish — a winner today for best song written for visual media for her poignant What Was I Made For? from the film — rocked a pink and black Barbie bomber jacket made by Chrome Hearts over a white shirt, black tie and black trousers.

Icelandic singer Laufey, a winner for best traditional pop vocal album, looked sweet in a sleeveless pink dress with black polka dots and strategic cutouts.

And the Blind Boys of Alabama, winners of the Grammy for best roots gospel album, rolled up in matching Barbie pink three-piece suits, showing that a Barbie world is for men too.

Women in white

Olivia Rodrigo, a multiple nominee on the strength of her sophomore album GUTS, glittered in a slinky white vintage Versace column dress adorned with silver sequins and tiny red hearts.

The three members of boygenius — Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus — bounded on stage during the pre-ceremony to accept their three Grammys in white Thom Browne suits.

And the queen of the music world, Taylor Swift, rocked a strapless white Schiaparelli gown, open up to her hip to reveal lots of leg.

Sleek black opera gloves, a watch choker, several silver necklaces and a classic red lipstick completed the glamorous and elegant look.

Some observers saw in Swift’s look a coded message: The album cover of her Reputation was black and white. Could she be preparing to release “Taylor’s Version” of the album? — AFP