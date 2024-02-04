NEW YORK, Feb 4 — When it comes to full, perfectly moisturised, shiny hair, the tutorials posted on TikTok over the past few months have all — or almost all — focused on the benefits of hair oiling. This traditional Indian technique harnesses the power and benefits of oil-based treatments to optimise haircare for locks worthy of the most glamorous red carpets.

Like fashion, the beauty world is an eternal process of renewal, by which each generation rediscovers the rituals of the past. This has been seen in recent years with the hype surrounding rice cooking water — an ingredient known and used for centuries in Asia — not to mention the age-old powers of cold, or the traditional Japanese art of Kobido. In other words, social media users regularly go wild for techniques that proved their worth several millennia ago. This is once again the case with hair oiling, a beauty ritual that originated in India and which has been handed down from generation to generation.

The technique has been doing the rounds on social networks, including TikTok, for several years, to the point of accumulating over 1.5 billion views to date (and almost 25 million for #hairoilingtreatments). This has given rise to a host of videos, including tutorials — reinterpreting this ancestral beauty ritual with a variety of plant oils — as well as before-and-after videos. It’s worth noting, however, that the practice is part of a wider trend known as skinification, which consists of treating hair to the same kind of demanding beauty routine as skin.

So what is hair oiling? Quite simply, it’s a hair oil treatment that can be left on for a few hours or overnight, depending on your preference, to leave your hair shiny, thick and moisturised. The technique is also said (but not proven) to enhance hair regrowth and prevent it from falling out. All these promises make this beauty ritual a must for those who want to put an end to dry, brittle hair or hair that’s lacking in vitality.

All you need to do is choose one or more oils suited to your hair type and needs. While ready-to-use formulas exist, you can opt for coconut oil for nourished, shiny hair; jojoba oil for shiny, supple, less oily hair; borage oil to stimulate growth; and even olive oil to soothe the scalp. The various options are numerous, reasonably priced and readily available.

Once you’ve got all the products you need, all you have to do is put them into action. The ritual begins with a thorough brushing, followed by the application of a suitable oil to the scalp and lengths. Once this step is complete, it’s a good idea to massage the scalp, the nape of the neck and temples with your fingertips (or a massaging brush). Then, tie up your hair and leave the product on, before washing it out with one or two shampoos. Carrying out this routine once or twice a week (no more!) could help you achieve the luscious locks so coveted by social media users. — ETX Studio