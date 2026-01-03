SHAH ALAM, Jan 3 — Police are tracking down those involved in throwing stones from the Seri Cheeding bridge along the West Coast Expressway (WCE), which caused damage to a vehicle last Thursday.

Kuala Langat District Police Chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said a report on the incident was received at 3.22pm yesterday from a patrol officer carrying out routine patrols on the WCE.

He said the 32-year-old complainant received information from the Selangor WCE Patrol group, and the incident resulted in damage to the vehicle involved but there were no injuries reported.

“The purpose of lodging the report was to request the police to increase patrol frequency in the area.

“The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both, upon conviction,” he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the operations room at 03-31872222 to assist investigations.

Earlier, a video recording went viral showing a vehicle sustaining damage to its windscreen and front bonnet, believed to have been caused by stones thrown by unidentified individuals while travelling along the WCE.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, North Klang District Police Chief ACP S Vijaya Rao said police had remanded two local men for five days until January 6 for their alleged involvement in a housebreaking incident along Jalan Pekan Baru, Taman Eng Ann, Klang, early Friday morning.

“Police received a report of a housebreaking incident at 3.15am from a local woman who claimed to have heard suspicious noises before seeing the gate of her neighbour’s house being forced open.

“Following the information, a team of officers was dispatched to the location and successfully arrested two local suspects who attempted to flee through the back door,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama