PARIS, Jan 30 — Tickling the ivories is more than just a skill to show off at parties and family reunions; a new study reveals that playing music can have beneficial effects on brain health, even for older adults. These findings reinforce the idea that music can be a key element of aging well.

Many studies have focused on the best foods for maintaining brain health, including oily fish, spinach, certain spices and dark chocolate, but there also seem to be some everyday activities, within the reach of most people, that can improve cognitive performance.

Music is one such activity. Not only can music be a source of pleasure, it may also be a key element in improving certain cognitive functions, and maintaining a healthy brain as we age.

These are the findings of a new study by researchers at the University of Exeter, UK, who looked at the impact of playing an instrument, as well as singing, on the brain health of people in their 40s and beyond.

“A number of studies have looked at the effect of music on brain health. Our ... study has given us a unique opportunity to explore the relationship between cognitive performance and music in a large cohort of older adults.

Overall, we think that being musical could be a way of harnessing the brain’s agility and resilience, known as cognitive reserve,” explains Professor Anne Corbett, who specialises in dementia research at the University of Exeter, in a press release.

Solving complex tasks

This work is based on the PROTECT study, a vast online survey which has so far gathered data from over 25,000 people aged 40 and over, over the last decade.

Over a thousand participants were included in this research into the effects of music on brain health.

The scientists assessed the participants’ musical experience, whether playing an instrument or singing in a choir, as well as their results on cognitive tests.

Published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, their findings point to a link between an improvement in memory and ability to solve complex tasks and playing a musical instrument, particularly the piano.

Music was found to be beneficial for improving executive function, but that’s not all. Researchers also report better brain health was associated with singing, although they pointed out via the press release that “this may also be due to the social factors of being part of a choir or group.”

Interestingly, while it has already been demonstrated that playing a musical instrument as a child can help people age well, this research highlights that continuing this activity at a later age “provides even greater benefit.”

“Although more research is needed to investigate this relationship, our findings indicate that promoting musical education would be a valuable part of public health initiatives to promote a protective lifestyle for brain health, as would encouraging older adults to return to music in later life.

There is considerable evidence for the benefit of music group activities for individuals with dementia, and this approach could be extended as part of a healthy aging package for older adults to enable them to proactively reduce their risk and to promote brain health, Professor Corbett advocates.

Scientific studies have already shown that music can have a soothing effect on people suffering from dementia, as well as on other aspects of health. In particular, as Canadian researchers recently revealed, music could help relieve pain, as well as help stimulate everyday memory. — ETX Studio