OSLO, Jan 26 — Putting babies down to sleep in the open air, even in the depths of winter, is a common practice in Scandinavian countries. Dubbed the “Nordic nap,” this method supposedly enables infants to sleep longer and more serenely. However, some experts have reservations about the benefits of this concept.

On TikTok, it’s not uncommon to stumble across videos showing babies napping outside, snug in their strollers, even in the depths of winter. This cultural practice, dubbed the “Nordic nap,” is widespread in Scandinavian countries. Babies are wrapped up in snug woollen layers, topped with a bonnet and protected by mittens. Parents let them sleep peacefully outdoors, sometimes without much supervision, regardless of the weather. This can be seen in a video by Martine Lovas (loviloo_), showing a baby asleep in a stroller parked outside in the snow.

According to the Scandinavians who follow this ritual, the “Nordic nap” has numerous health benefits for children, particularly in cold, dry weather. It is said to strengthen their immune system, protecting them from winter illnesses such as colds and coughs. It’s also believed to help children sleep better, longer and more restoratively than napping indoors. Historically, the “Nordic nap” is thought to have been preferred to indoor siestas because of the poorly ventilated houses in these northern European countries. It is said to have been introduced in response to high infant mortality rates.

Better sleep

Advertisement

In 2008, research conducted by Marjo Tourula, a researcher at the University of Oulu in Finland, demonstrated the benefits of this practice for infant sleep. “Babies clearly slept longer outdoors than indoors,” she told the BBC in 2013. According to the study findings, naps taken indoors lasted an average of one to two hours, while those taken outdoors ranged from an hour and a half to three hours. “Probably the restriction of movements by clothing could increase the length of sleep, and a cold environment makes swaddling possible without overheating,” the researcher said. The same study reports that the ideal temperature for a “Nordic nap” outdoors is -5°C, provided the baby is warmly dressed.

Risk of hypothermia

However, other studies on the benefits of these naps for babies’ immune systems are less conclusive. Paediatrician Margareta Blennow told the BBC that reports from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency show contradictory results. “In some studies, they found pre-schoolers who spent many hours outside generally — not just for naps — took fewer days off than those who spent most of their time indoors. In other studies, there wasn’t a difference,” she said.

Advertisement

For Dr Jennifer Shu, a paediatrician based in Atlanta, interviewed by Insider, this way of napping presents potential health risks: “A baby’s temperature can drop four times faster than adults, and they can become hypothermic.” While the expert wouldn’t necessarily encourage parents to opt for this approach, she wouldn’t see any major issue in having a baby take “Nordic naps” either, “provided that [the parents] were being safe and sensible and keeping an eye on their baby.” — ETX Studio