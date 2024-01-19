KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The country’s inflation rate is forecasted to range between 2.1 per cent and 3.6 per cent this year, according to the Finance Ministry’s Economic Outlook 2024,

Addressing the need for practical and accessible everyday solutions, Grab Malaysia is rolling out more new features for budget-conscious customers under its #SavewithGrab campaign.

“Our intention is to serve all Malaysians in every way they need, and these enhancements help us in achieving that by making our platform more accessible to a wider segment of consumers,” says Grab Malaysia’s marketing head Hassan Alsagoff.

“New updates such as GrabUnlimited Long Term Plans and Stamp Cards, doesn’t just help us stay relevant in the minds of budget-conscious consumers, but also opens up more savings opportunities for all our consumers while potentially boosting earnings for driver-, delivery-, and merchant-partners too,” he adds.

Here’s a list of exciting features coming up on Grab Malaysia:

Return of ‘Kombo Jimat’ and ‘Pakej Rahmah’

In addition to the staple HOTDEALS and HUNGRYDEALS, Grab is bringing back fan-favourite promotions — ‘Kombo Jimat’ and ‘Pakej Rahmah’ — for Malaysians to enjoy the best eats at the lowest prices.

Customers can earn loyalty stamps through GrabFood’s new stamp card loyalty programs at participating nationwide merchant-partners. — Picture courtesy of Grab Malaysia

Stamp card loyalty programme

Now, you can also earn loyalty stamps from your favourite restaurants when you order your meals through GrabFood or in-store.

The loyalty program is available now at participating nationwide merchant-partners such as Baskin Robbins, Killer Gourmet Burgers (KGB), Kyochon, Lim Fried Chicken (LFC), Salad Atelier and more.

GrabUnlimited Long-Term Plans

Malaysians can now subscribe to the newly-introduced GrabUnlimited long-term plans for only RM3.99 a month. The new plans, offered in periods of six months and 12 months, makes it easier for consumers to enjoy unlimited benefits and savings.

GrabCar Saver

Following the positive reactions from Malaysians for GrabFood’s Saver Delivery, Grab Malaysia has introduced GrabCar Saver — a new ride service where passengers can save up to 20 per cent on fares.

This feature is currently available in selected cities and times only.

Grab’s GXBank upcoming debit card will offer unlimited one per cent cashback for all transactions, among others. — Picture courtesy of Grab Malaysia

GXBank Debit Card Grab’s GXBank upcoming GX Debit Card offers various rewards and savings, such as unlimited one per cent cashback for all transactions and 1.5 per cent GrabRewards points when used in Jaya Grocer stores.

Users can also save at a three per cent per annum daily interest rate by opening a GX savings account.

For a limited time, GX Debit Card users can also get additional cashbacks and a free six-month GrabUnlimited membership in instant cashback.

Alsagoff emphasises that Grab Malaysia’s end goal is to be the most accessible on-demand platform providing everyday services for every Malaysian.

“And, ensuring we have affordable options and additional opportunities to save is just one of the needs we feel is vital to support Malaysians with.

“As we continue to serve everyday Malaysians, we also look forward to serving even more of their needs, be it if they require solutions that are budget-friendly, quick and fast, or customised,” he says.