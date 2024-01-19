KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The pandemic has significantly transformed the way we work and coworking spaces are now the growing trend for remote workers — freelancers, digital nomads, entrepreneurs and small business owners.

As a result, Malaysians look for flexibility at work with many wanting to enjoy the benefits of the office, while also having the option to work remotely to enjoy a better work-life balance.

Coworking spaces provide just that with all the amenities and facilities you need to work like desks, chairs, wifi, printers and even a pantry with good coffee if you’re lucky.

Small businesses also enjoy the option of flexible contracts by renting office suites within coworking spaces, without the burden of huge expenditures.

Many coworking spaces also act as virtual office spaces, providing you with a mailing address or a business address you can use.

Coworking spaces also make ideal places to network as they often hold monthly events and workshops.

As we embrace a future of flexibility at work, we’ve shortlisted the top 10 coworking spaces in KL, Selangor and other parts of Malaysia.

Located near MidValley Megamall and The Gardens Mall, WeWork is also easily accessible. — Picture courtesy of WeWork

WeWork

Recognised globally as a leading coworking space, WeWork has two locations in KL, at Mercu 2 and Equatorial Plaza.

While both are bright, clean and spacious, the Equatorial Plaza location has more amenities such as showers, a wellness room and barista bars and is better suited for events.

It’s a breeze to get to via the LRT Kelana Jaya line as the Abdullah Hukum station and Mid Valley KTM stations are just a short walk away.

Take your pick from dedicated desks, private offices, meeting rooms, unique common areas, phone booths and more.

You can also head to the nearby Mid Valley Megamall or The Gardens Mall in between meetings.

Where? Up to two different locations in KL.

How much? Prices are available on request.

Where work meets sophistication. — Picture courtesy of Colony

Colony

Colony prides itself on being where work meets sophistication and if you’ve visited any of their locations, you’ll understand why.

Boasting four locations at Klang Valley’s most prestigious addresses, you’ll be thoroughly spoiled for choice with each space featuring its own distinctive design and unique personality.

The one at Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, gives off an eclectic Wes Anderson vibe, the one at Eco City is British-colonial inspired and the one at Star Boulevard KLCC brings New York Tribeca to your doorstep.

But the best has got to be Colony @ Star Boulevard KLCC. This colossal flagship offers floor-to-ceiling views and even has a luxurious rooftop garden.

Apart from the usual facilities you’ll find in a coworking space, there’s also an in-house cafe, nap rooms, massage rooms, rooftop swimming pool (extra charges apply), and even kids’ play rooms so working parents can work in peace without worrying about their little ones.

Where? Up to four different locations in Klang Valley.

How much? Day passes start from RM60/day, prepaid passes start from RM338/100 hours, hot desk plans start from RM410/month, reserved desks start from RM688/month, and private offices start from RM2,390/month.

With arcade machines, nap pods as well as a Snack Lab, be spoilt with Co-labs. — Picture courtesy of Co-labs Coworking

Co-labs Coworking

Co-labs Coworking has five locations across Klang Valley, with four in PJ, Selangor and one KL branch located at Naza Tower.

With flexi desks, meeting rooms, phone booths, breakout areas and event halls, you’ll find everything you could possibly need at Co-labs.

The desks also come completely fitted with USB ports and universal port adaptors.

There’s also a recreational lounge with arcade machines and nap pods as well as a Snack Lab.

Where? Tropicana Gardens, The Starling, The Starling Plus and Naza Tower.

How much? Day passes start from RM39/day, flexi desk plans start from RM699/month, fixed desks start from RM799/month, and premium office suites start from RM999/month.

The largest working space in Malaysia with 10 locations. — Picture courtesy of Common Ground

Common Ground

Common Ground is the largest coworking space operator in Malaysia with over 10,000 members and 10 locations across the country including Damansara Heights, Mont Kiara, KL Eco City, Bangsar South, KL Sentral and Bukit Bintang.

Each outlet is sleek and cosy with lots of natural light. They’re also conveniently located for easy access to public transport.

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a hot desk, fixed desk, private office or virtual office features, they’ve got you covered.

Enjoy free coffee, tea or water from the in-house cafe, and use the business-class printers, copiers, and scanners whenever needed.

Where? Up to ten different locations in Malaysia.

How much? Day passes start from RM50/day, hot desk plans start from RM499/month, fixed desks start from RM799/month, and private offices start from RM1099/month.

Worq has eight locations in the Klang Valley, and one on Perhentian Island. — Picture courtesy of Worq Coworking

Worq Coworking

Choose from a wide range of eight locations across Klang Valley and one in Perhentian Island, Terengganu with Worq.

What’s special about their spaces is that they’re Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified and Green Building Index (GBI)-certified, meaning they’re sustainable and eco-friendly environments to work in.

There are game rooms and nap rooms for you to rest and recharge, not to mention the friendly staff who are always ready to help you out with whatever you need.

Worq branches are also given Malaysia Digital Hub (MDG) status, which means they’re eligible for corporate tax exemptions, access to the Malaysia tech Entrepreneurs Programme (MTEP) and other government-initiated incentives.

Where? Up to eight different locations in Malaysia. (https://worq.space/)

How much? Day passes start from RM40/day, hot desk plans start from RM400/month, fixed desks start from RM700/month, and private offices start from RM700/month/person.

Minimalist with Zen vibes. — Photo courtesy of Komune Coworking

Komune Coworking

The interiors of Komune Coworking feel as if you’ve stepped in a Muji store as it’s clean, minimalist and zen-like with warm lighting and wood tones all around.

With three locations in KL, two in Bangsar South and one at KLCC, it’s perfect for anyone looking for convenience and accessibility all in one place.

If you love having recreational breaks in between focus time at work, you’ll want to visit Komune at The Vertical, as it boasts a plush game arcade alongside an in-house cafe.

There are also plenty of “Komune-ity” sessions you can join in, such as yoga classes, wellness talks and more.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for accommodation in addition to a coworking space, Komune Living at Bangsar South has a plethora of private studios and apartment-style rooms for you.

Enjoy the community facilities to the fullest, and once you’re ready to work, head to level two of the building to access the coworking space.

Where? Up to three different locations in KL.

How much? Day passes start from RM35/day, hot desk plans start from RM490/month, fixed desks start from RM590/month, and private offices start from RM750/month/person.

With three locations in KL, Spaces' Exchange 106 locations boasts the breathtaking city skyline. — Picture courtesy of Spaces

Spaces

Originally founded in Amsterdam which has since expanded to 250 locations worldwide, Spaces has three locations in KL — Exchange 106, Menara Prestige, and Platinum Sentral.

The outlet with bragging rights however, is none other than Exchange 106, one of the top ten tallest office buildings in the world, where Spaces is located on the 23rd floor.

You’ll get an impressive view of KL’s skyline as you work throughout the day, or grab a barista-made coffee and head to the rooftop for 360-degree panoramic views.

They’ve got meeting rooms, dedicated desks, breakout areas, private offices, and networking events, so you’ll have everything you need to keep working on your next big idea.

Pavilion Mall is also located nearby if you fancy a shopping spree or a quick break.

Where? Up to three different locations in KL.

How much? Membership plans start from RM415/month, dedicated desks start from RM565/month, and private offices start from RM605/month.

Take a retail break with Alpha Works' choice location at Publika. — Photo courtesy of Alpha Works

Alpha Works

Alpha Works is a unique coworking space aimed at supporting startups, social enterprises and growing businesses.

A big plus point is its central location of Publika, which is a big and popular KL shopping complex.

Going beyond just a shared office space, they even provide services such as digital marketing strategies, marketing event support, web hosting, domain name registration and more to benefit their members.

There are onsite staff to help you out with anything you need throughout the week, and there are also office supplies and business-class printers for you to use. Free coffee, tea and snacks are available too.

If you fancy a short break in the middle of your work day, there are also plenty of retail shops, cafes and restaurants around in Publika that you can check out.

Where? Block B2-Level 3A-Unit 13A, Publika Solaris Dutamas, Mont Kiara, 50480 KL

How much? Day passes start from RM98/day, dedicated desk passes start from RM1,200/month.

Personal lockers, 24-hour access, common areas, free community events, snacks and beverages at H Space.— Picture courtesy of H Space

H Space

H Space has two Petaling Jaya locations at Bandar Utama and Kota Damansara and one at Bangsar South, KL.

They each come fully equipped with hot desks, dedicated desks, private rooms and private offices for you to choose from.

Other amenities include personal lockers, 24-hour access, common areas, free community events, snacks and beverages.

With a cosy environment for you to work from, you’ll certainly enjoy heightened levels of productivity and smash your to-do list.

They have meeting rooms available as well, and an event space coming soon.

Where? Choose from three different locations in Klang Valley.

How much? Day passes start from RM40/day, hot desks start from RM390/month, dedicated desks start from RM590/month and private offices start from RM1,360/month.

Bright, bold and vibrant. — Picture courtesy of Inspire

Inspire

Bright, bold and vibrant, anyone will certainly feel inspired once they step into Inspire’s coworking space.

They pride themselves on being ideal for both introverts and extroverts, so you can be rest assured you’ll find their spaces suited to your personal preferences.

Apart from the sleek workspaces, you’ll also get free flow of coffee from the coffee bar, access to discussion rooms, phone booths, event spaces and more.

And get this, there’s also a game room, gym room, nap room, swimming pool, and R&R lounge.

It’s the ultimate sanctuary where you can not only work effectively and efficiently, but also feel at ease, recharged, and get your creative juices flowing.

Where? Level 1, No. 2, Jalan Robertson, Bukit Bintang, 50150 KL

How much? Day passes start from RM20-50/day, fixed desks start from RM399/month, and private offices start from RM599/month.

Whether you’re in need of some quiet focus time, casual banter, good coffee or networking, one of the above coworking spaces will give what you need for the best version of your own flexible work life.

Business owners, especially, will find it beneficial to rent a small office space for its amenities and flexible contract terms.

But before you take the leap and transition to a remote-first approach to save additional expenses, look to Employment Hero, Malaysia’s leading payroll and HR software.

Founded by lawyer Ben Thompson and Dave Tong in Sydney, Australia in 2014, the cloud-based platform company has helped thousands of local businesses automate their HR and payroll.

An end-to-end human resources management system that covers every aspect of the employee lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to engagement, productivity and success, Employment Hero believes that a remote-first workplace is the way forward.

Studies have shown that the benefits of a remote-first workplace extend beyond flexibility with improved levels of productivity and happiness in employees.

Employment Hero’s remote-first approach combines two components: work remotely and socialise locally.

In other words, it gets deep work completed at home and uses the physical office location as a place for socialising and collaboration.

For more information, visit www.EmploymentHero.com