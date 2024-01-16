PARIS, Jan 16 — If you want a relationship to last, never give your other half a pair of shoes! According to an old Chinese superstition, recently revived on TikTok, this seemingly innocuous gift could be the harbinger of a break-up. This is what’s known as ‘the shoe theory.’

The quest to find a soulmate can be tough. But ensuring a lasting relationship can be even more complex, especially if “the shoe theory” — currently the talk of TikTok — is anything to go by. The #ShoeTheory hashtag has over 35 million views on the social platform, reflecting the growing interest in this superstition.

The origin of this supposed relationship rule lies in a Chinese superstition. Giving your partner a pair of shoes is said to be a bad omen, symbolising an invitation to “walk away” from the relationship. Some even go so far as to speak of a curse that forces the person to leave. TikTok content creator Angela Chan explains that the term “shoe” in Chinese sounds similar to other words linked to bad luck, which has contributed to this belief.

Although the trend emerged in 2022, it has recently resurfaced, with many young social media users sharing personal anecdotes related to this superstition. Many recount how giving shoes coincided with unexpected breakups in their romantic relationships.

Advertisement

Some experts suggest that this theory may have a placebo effect. In other words, belief in the superstition could unconsciously influence behaviours in a relationship, leading to its deterioration. However, no direct, scientific link has been established to prove this.

The “shoe theory” remains an intriguing phenomenon, mixing superstition and social psychology. While this theory has captivated the attention of thousands of internet users, many other theories on relationships are also circulating on TikTok, such as Orange Peel Theory and the bird test, illustrating the diversity of the love-related beliefs and superstitions being shared on social networks. — ETX Studio

Advertisement